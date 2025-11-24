Mandarin Oriental expands in Middle East

Mandarin Oriental has announced plans to open a new luxury hotel and branded residences in Jeddah by 2030. This development will strengthen the hotel group’s presence in Saudi Arabia, complementing its existing properties in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat, and Riyadh. Located in Jeddah’s Central district, Mandarin Oriental, Jeddah will provide an elevated level of hospitality in one of the city’s most iconic locations.

Prime location and design

The hotel will sit on a prime waterfront site with panoramic views of the Red Sea. Jeddah Central will feature a marina, private residences, and cultural landmarks such as an opera house, oceanarium, sports stadium, and museum. International architecture firm KPF has been chosen for the design, which will blend local architectural influences with modern, sustainable building practices. The development will be low-rise and low-density, creating a tranquil urban retreat.

Mandarin Oriental, Jeddah © Mandarin Oriental

Luxury amenities and residences

Mandarin Oriental, Jeddah will offer 140 guestrooms and suites with stunning sea views. It will also include 115 spacious apartments for extended stays. In addition, 187 branded residences will be available, ranging from two to four bedrooms, each with exclusive access to amenities like a private lounge, cinema, golf simulator, and wellness facilities.

The property will feature five dining venues offering Mandarin Oriental’s signature culinary experiences. Event spaces, including a large ballroom, will make it a prime location for conferences and social events. Guests will also enjoy a full-service spa, fitness center, and a dedicated kids’ club.

A strategic partnership

Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental, said, “We are delighted to extend our presence in the Middle East by partnering with Jeddah Central Development Company and KPF to bring our award-winning brand to the city’s landmark Central Project. KPF’s architectural vision, rooted in sustainability and a deep sense of place, aligns perfectly with Mandarin Oriental’s values of craftsmanship and design excellence.”

Eng. Ahmed Al Sulaim, CEO of Jeddah Central Development Company, added, “We are pleased to partner with Mandarin Oriental to create one of the flagship luxury hotels within Jeddah Central, a destination that reflects our vision to redefine urban living and hospitality on the Red Sea coast. This partnership supports our commitment to positioning Jeddah as a leading global destination for business, leisure, and culture, offering distinctive lifestyle experiences for generations to come.”