Mandarin Oriental Expands in Egypt

Luxury hotel group Mandarin Oriental has committed to further substantial expansion of its operations in Egypt, on both land and water.

The group already has plans to reopen its hotel in Cairo, in 2027. Now, it will add two more luxury hotels to its presence in the country, as well as launching a new Mandarin Oriental option, of branded river cruises. Together, the hotels and river connection will create a unique travel experience for guests, immersing them in Egypt’s history and landscapes.

Building a Complete Travel Experience

First of the additions will be the historic Old Cataract hotel in Aswan. Mandarin Oriental will take over management of the property in May 2026, and from that point will manage a phased refurbishment of the building. Once the works are completed, the plan is for the hotel to relaunch, in mid 2027, as Mandarin Oriental Old Cataract, Aswan.

Another historic landmark, this time in Luxor, will also be coming into the Mandarin Oriental fold. The city’s Winter Palace will shortly close for a comprehensive makeover, ahead of a relaunch in mid 2027 as Mandarin Oriental Winter Palace, Luxor. The hotel sits close to the Temple of Luxor, on a plot overlooking the Nile river, and in its new format will feature six dining venues, a spa and elegant spaces for meetings and events. Both properties are being transformed in partnership with Egyptian developer Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) Holding.

The two new properties add to the group’s existing presence in Egypt. In Cairo, the historic Shepheard Hotel is being refurbished to create Mandarin Oriental Shepheard. The 188 room property is scheduled to reopen in 2027.

Linking the luxury hotels will be a new river cruise. A new luxury ship is currently being developed by K.G. Company for Real Estate and Tourism Investment, part of Garranah Group. It will offer itineraries of three, four or seven nights on the water, travelling in sedate style between Luxor and Aswan. The vessel will feature generously proportioned suites, and three different dining venues. The journey will be supported by an immersive combination of excursions and talks, enabling travellers to more deeply understand the history and culture of this fascinating country.

A First for The Luxury Brand

“Egypt is one of the fastest growing global destinations and presents a rare opportunity to create a journey that is both culturally rich and uniquely Mandarin Oriental,” commented the company’s group chief executive, Laurent Kleitman. “By uniting our first river cruise, with truly iconic historic hotels in Luxor and Aswan, alongside the upcoming Mandarin Oriental Shepheard, Cairo, we are introducing a seamless, end-to-end experience that unfolds across land and water.”

The additions to the pipeline will make for a very busy year of openings for the group in 2027. It already has a roster of launches that includes Mandarin Oriental Maldives, new hotels in Budapest and Shanghai, and Mandarin Oriental Athens. And there are renovations under way to refresh the group’s existing properties in Hong Kong and Bangkok.