Creating Space for What’s Next – Starting the Year Sustainably with Duravit

Decisions made in bathroom planning have long-term implications for both users and building performance. It is therefore essential to consider their functional, aesthetic, and ecological impact. Duravit products enable architects and planners to combine design excellence, durability, and sustainability. Their timeless, high‑quality solutions reflect one of the company’s core values: Timeless Design.

The Sustano Shower Tray Program

Crafted from the fully recyclable mineral material DuroCast®, the Sustano shower tray offers an elegant, future‑proof solution for contemporary bathroom architecture. Beyond its material sustainability, the flush-to-floor installation ensures long-term accessibility and comfort – an important factor in age‑inclusive design.

A wide range of dimensions and six modern color options provide flexibility for diverse architectural concepts, from compact residential bathrooms to high-end hospitality projects.

Water and Energy Efficiency

For projects aiming to reduce resource consumption and support environmental responsibility, Duravit faucets and shower systems offer a reliable path forward.

Duravit Shower Systems feature an innovative thermostat that maintains a constant water temperature, reducing energy use while the integrated HeatLock function enhances user safety. The MinusFlow technology further reduces water consumption by up to 60% – without compromising comfort. This feature is available across multiple series, including Duravit No.1, B.1, and Circle.

Whether in daily showering or simple handwashing, MinusFlow supports measurable water savings across building operations.

Pioneering work in ceramic production

In 2025, Duravit also took a significant step towards a sustainable future: the first ceramic production facility whose kilns are powered by 99.6% renewable energy was built at the Matane site in Québec. The 35,000 m² factory produces up to 450,000 ceramic parts annually – a milestone for a climate-friendly sanitary industry.

With Duravit, a well intentioned New Year’s resolution becomes a tangible contribution to a more conscious, sustainable future—embedded directly into the built environment.