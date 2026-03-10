Duravit: Studio F. A. Porsche Collection

Studio F. A. Porsche Collection

With the Studio F. A. Porsche Collection, Duravit presents itself as a premium quality brand. It combines two designer brands in a unique bathroom collection with minimalist elements that radiate naturalness. With Studio F. A. Porsche, Duravit is making a strong brand statement for all design lovers, offering a collection that is perfect for architecture that wants to catch the eye.

©Duravit

©Duravit

The collection includes basins, toilets, furniture and mirrors, as well as bathtubs. In addition to a lifetime warranty on all ceramic products, these feature DuraShield® technology.

All furniture comes from sustainable sources and carries the PEFC® certificate. It is manufactured exclusively in Germany and impresses with its timeless, high-quality design.

Design meets Excellence

Strong product design meets sporting excellence. Both stand for precision, perfection and the desire to get the best out of every single decision. This desire is particularly evident in tennis, a sport that thrives on elegance, technique and absolute concentration. Every stroke, every movement is the result of finely tuned sequences, just as high-quality design is the result of well-thought-out forms, materials and functions.

By Presenting Marta Kostyuk as official brand ambassador, Duravit is intensifying its commitment to international professional sport. Duravit stands for quality and design, which also reflect the tennis player’s standards on the court.

©Duravit