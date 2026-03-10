Search

Duravit: Studio F. A. Porsche Collection

Modern bathroom design meets sporting excellence: Duravit AG is the official main partner of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2026, which is coming up in April. An event where the world's best players take to the tennis court. Following the announcement of the new brand campaign with Ukrainian professional tennis player Marta Kostyuk in December, the announcement of the collaboration with Porsche has now also been made. Duravit is thus making a statement and expanding its commitment to global women's tennis. Duravit is strengthening its connection to the premium brand Porsche not only as the main partner of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, but also through the Studio F. A. Porsche Collection. A collection with design and timelessness.

Studio F. A. Porsche Collection 

With the Studio F. A. Porsche Collection, Duravit presents itself as a premium quality brand. It combines two designer brands in a unique bathroom collection with minimalist elements that radiate naturalness. With Studio F. A. Porsche, Duravit is making a strong brand statement for all design lovers, offering a collection that is perfect for architecture that wants to catch the eye. 

©Duravit
©Duravit

The collection includes basins, toilets, furniture and mirrors, as well as bathtubs. In addition to a lifetime warranty on all ceramic products, these feature DuraShield® technology. 

All furniture comes from sustainable sources and carries the PEFC® certificate. It is manufactured exclusively in Germany and impresses with its timeless, high-quality design. 

Design meets Excellence 

Strong product design meets sporting excellence. Both stand for precision, perfection and the desire to get the best out of every single decision. This desire is particularly evident in tennis, a sport that thrives on elegance, technique and absolute concentration. Every stroke, every movement is the result of finely tuned sequences, just as high-quality design is the result of well-thought-out forms, materials and functions. 

By Presenting Marta Kostyuk as official brand ambassador, Duravit is intensifying its commitment to international professional sport. Duravit stands for quality and design, which also reflect the tennis player’s standards on the court. 

©Duravit
©Duravit

Related Articles

Duravit
Duravit – In the Stillness of Winter, Creativity Awakes

Duravit – In the Stillness of Winter, Creativity Awakes

byEditor | 18 Feb 2026 |
Winter invites the world to slow down. As life moves indoors and landscapes fall quiet space is created for new ideas. This is the perfect moment for new ideas to emerge and grow. Retreating creates clarity and thus creative space, because when calm returns outside, space opens up inside for new...
Read More
Duravit
Creating Space for What’s Next – Starting the Year Sustainably with Duravit

Creating Space for What’s Next – Starting the Year Sustainably with Duravit

byEditor | 28 Jan 2026 |
New year, new opportunities. Sustainable building as a meaningful resolution. While personal resolutions often fade quickly - drink more water, eat fewer sweets, finally use that gym membership - architecture has the power to create lasting impact. Built spaces shape our environment for decades...
Read More
Duravit
Personal feel-good atmosphere

Personal feel-good atmosphere

byEditor | 04 Aug 2025 |
Duravit’s harmonious ranges transform the bathroom into a space that embodies not only functionality, but also a personal oasis of peace and relaxation in which varied designs and smart details create a homely atmosphere...
Read More

About the Supplier

 

 

Founded in 1817 in Hornberg in the Black Forest, Duravit is today a leading international manufacturer of designer bathrooms.

LEARN MORE