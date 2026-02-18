Search

Duravit – In the Stillness of Winter, Creativity Awakes

©Falkensteiner
Winter invites the world to slow down. As life moves indoors and landscapes fall quiet space is created for new ideas. This is the perfect moment for new ideas to emerge and grow. Retreating creates clarity and thus creative space, because when calm returns outside, space opens up inside for new things. Duravit enables the planning of new projects and unique architecture in a class of its own. One example is the Falkenstein Montafon Hotel in the Alpine paradise. A five-star family hotel, which is equipped with extraordinary products from the Design brand Duravit. The hotel is located in Tschagguns in Austria and opened in 2022.

The climate-neutral hotel features an open design, allowing guests to enjoy the view of the white paradise from anywhere. This commitment to excellence extends to the bathroom where the open space is equipped with high-quality white built-in washbasins from the D-Code series and wall-mounted toilets from the D-Neo series. The bathroom has been designed with sophistication and high quality in mind, as part of a timeless design concept developed by architects Snøhetta Studio and Vudafieri Saverino Partners.

©Falkensteiner
©Falkensteiner

The hotel is located at an elevation of around 1,000 metres, nestled between the forests and peaks of the nature reserve. It offers relaxation, fun and adventure for the whole family. Whether it’s nature activities, children’s programmes or relaxation in the spa, it provides a comprehensive experience that caters to a wide range of interests and preferences.

From the upper floors, the main staircase leads down to a communal area with a lobby, bar, swimming pool, spa and restaurant. This ensures that the whole family can enjoy a holiday in style that meets their needs.

In addition to high-quality bathroom products from Duravit, the hotel rooms also feature white plaster, natural wood and large panoramic windows. No matter where you are, you can enjoy the view of the beautiful landscape from everywhere, providing a wonderful backdrop for relaxation, fun and retreat.

©Falkensteiner

In line with Duravit’s standards, the hotel is committed to the sustainable use of resources and energy.The facility is powered entirely by a nearby hydroelectric power plant and utilizes exclusively regional organic products. The Falkensteiner Montafon also attaches great importance to short supply chains and consistent recycling. It also has an important partnership with turn to zero.

Thanks to this cooperation and the measures mentioned above, the five-star hotel can operate in a completely climate-neutral manner.

This winter, consider initiating a collaboration with Duravit to create bathrooms that are high-quality and durable, ensuring a lasting impression.

