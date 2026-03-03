Search

Luxury Hospitality Lands in Port Moresby

hotel projects Papua New Guinea
InterContinental Port Moresby © IHG
The upcoming InterContinental Port Moresby will anchor a mixed-use development with luxury hotel rooms, offices, and event facilities

IHG Hotels & Resorts has partnered with Gulf Province Properties Limited (GPPL), a subsidiary of the Gulf Investment Trust Fund, to introduce the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brand to Papua New Guinea for the first time.

Scheduled to open in late 2028, InterContinental Port Moresby will anchor a landmark mixed-use development in the capital’s diplomatic precinct and seat of National Government. The 179-room hotel is located near key government institutions and foreign embassies, targeting visiting dignitaries, business travelers, and international guests.

A New Luxury Hub for Port Moresby

The hotel will feature a range of facilities including:

  • An all-day dining restaurant and specialty restaurant
  • A lobby lounge and pool bar
  • More than 600 square meters of meeting and event space
  • A Club Lounge
  • A Fitness center and outdoor pool

The broader development will also include approximately 6,000 square meters of office space, creating a new commercial and social hub for the city.

Matt Tripolone, Managing Director, Australasia & Pacific, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said the project reflects confidence in Port Moresby’s growth trajectory. He noted that major LNG investments and the launch of Papua New Guinea’s first NRL team in 2028 are driving increased demand for high-quality hospitality.

Hon. Grand-Chief Sir Chris Haiveta, Governor of Gulf Province and Chairman of Gulf Province Properties Limited, described the signing as a significant milestone for both Gulf Province and the country.

Expanding IHG’s Footprint in Papua New Guinea

InterContinental Port Moresby will join IHG’s existing portfolio in the country, which includes Holiday Inn Port Moresby, Holiday Inn Express Port Moresby, and Crowne Plaza Residences Port Moresby.

Across Australasia and the Pacific, IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio includes 16 open InterContinental hotels and two pipeline properties. Globally, the brand has more than 230 open hotels and a further 100 in development, underscoring continued momentum for one of the world’s largest luxury hotel brands.

Related Articles

Projects
hotel news

Outform Launches Dedicated Hospitality Division

byMakenzie Huff | 02 Mar 2026 |
Outform debuts a hospitality-focused platform combining design, FF&E procurement, and global execution...
Read More
Projects
new hotel developments

Holiday Inn Express Coming to Madurai

byMakenzie Huff | 27 Feb 2026 |
IHG Hotels & Resorts continues its India expansion with a new Holiday Inn Express & Suites development in Madurai...
Read More
Projects
hotels Australia

Anantara Signs Landmark Perth Hotel

byMakenzie Huff | 26 Feb 2026 |
Anantara will debut in Australia with a 150-room waterfront hotel in Perth’s $3.8 billion Burswood Point development...
Read More

Found this data interesting?

Start a free trial of THP’s database with over 8,500 hotel projects and key contact details.

Sign up

Highlights