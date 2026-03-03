Luxury Hospitality Lands in Port Moresby

IHG Hotels & Resorts has partnered with Gulf Province Properties Limited (GPPL), a subsidiary of the Gulf Investment Trust Fund, to introduce the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brand to Papua New Guinea for the first time.

Scheduled to open in late 2028, InterContinental Port Moresby will anchor a landmark mixed-use development in the capital’s diplomatic precinct and seat of National Government. The 179-room hotel is located near key government institutions and foreign embassies, targeting visiting dignitaries, business travelers, and international guests.

A New Luxury Hub for Port Moresby

The hotel will feature a range of facilities including:

An all-day dining restaurant and specialty restaurant

A lobby lounge and pool bar

More than 600 square meters of meeting and event space

A Club Lounge

A Fitness center and outdoor pool

The broader development will also include approximately 6,000 square meters of office space, creating a new commercial and social hub for the city.

Matt Tripolone, Managing Director, Australasia & Pacific, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said the project reflects confidence in Port Moresby’s growth trajectory. He noted that major LNG investments and the launch of Papua New Guinea’s first NRL team in 2028 are driving increased demand for high-quality hospitality.

Hon. Grand-Chief Sir Chris Haiveta, Governor of Gulf Province and Chairman of Gulf Province Properties Limited, described the signing as a significant milestone for both Gulf Province and the country.

InterContinental Port Moresby will join IHG’s existing portfolio in the country, which includes Holiday Inn Port Moresby, Holiday Inn Express Port Moresby, and Crowne Plaza Residences Port Moresby.

Across Australasia and the Pacific, IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio includes 16 open InterContinental hotels and two pipeline properties. Globally, the brand has more than 230 open hotels and a further 100 in development, underscoring continued momentum for one of the world’s largest luxury hotel brands.