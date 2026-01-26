Luxury Hospitality Arrives in Amsterdam

Mandarin Oriental has officially taken over management of the Conservatorium Hotel in Amsterdam, which is now known as Mandarin Oriental Conservatorium, Amsterdam. The hotel, located in the heart of Amsterdam’s Museum Quarter, has been a leading destination for luxury and design since its opening in 2011, welcoming both international visitors and local guests.

The rebranding ceremony on 14 January included a ribbon-cutting attended by Amanda Hyndman, Chief Operating Officer of Mandarin Oriental; Susanne Hatje, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental Conservatorium, Amsterdam; and members of the Akirov family, the hotel’s owners.

Preserving Heritage, Introducing Enhancements

While retaining its historical identity and local character, the hotel now offers access to Mandarin Oriental’s signature experiences inspired by its Asian heritage. The lounge, known as “The Living Room of Amsterdam,” is set to receive an updated design with a renewed focus on afternoon tea. Guest rooms and suites will be renovated in phases, starting with the Deluxe Rooms.

The 1,000-square-meter Akasha Spa, Amsterdam’s largest hotel spa, continues to serve both guests and members, maintaining its reputation as a key wellness destination.

Culinary Experiences Take Center Stage

In early 2026, internationally renowned chef and restaurateur Yotam Ottolenghi will open his first restaurant in the Netherlands at the hotel. Inspired by his ROVI restaurant in London, the new kitchen will focus on a vegetable-led menu of colorful, shareable dishes prepared primarily with local ingredients. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be served in the hotel’s iconic glass atrium. Further details will be shared in the first quarter of 2026.

Taiko Cuisine, the hotel’s Asian-inspired fine-dining restaurant, remains a central part of the culinary offering. Under new Head Chef Lars Drost, the restaurant will continue to reinterpret Far Eastern flavors using classic techniques and seasonal produce. Since opening in 2014, Taiko has become one of Amsterdam’s most renowned destinations for both hotel guests and local food enthusiasts.

With this addition, Mandarin Oriental strengthens its European presence and marks its first property in the Netherlands, combining local heritage with the group’s signature global standards in luxury hospitality.