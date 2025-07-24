Search

Luxury Beyond the View: Geberit AquaClean @Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino, Greece

The Mandarin Oriental, located on the Peloponnese peninsula brings holidaymakers to one of Greece’s most unspoilt regions. It's not just the flamingos, sandy beaches and azure-blue sea that make the hotel so appealing – Geberit shower toilets also add a certain something to its bathrooms.

A gem on the azure-blue bay

It may be hard to believe, but they still exist: Almost untouched spots of Greece’s coastline, right by the azure sea. The Peloponnese peninsula is home to many such hidden gems. Take Costa Navarino, for example, which extends along the bay of the same name and is surrounded by small fishing villages.

 

Exotic animals and a wide range of activities

The luxury hotel chain Mandarin Oriental operates its only hotel in Greece here. Following an expansion in spring 2024, the magnificent resort, with its own beach and an array of first-class amenities, attracts even more guests from near and far to this refuge on the Ionian Sea.

Guests looking to unwind and immerse themselves in another world will undoubtedly be happy here. There are activities for everyone, whether you enjoy hiking, biking, climbing, golf, diving or other types of water sports, or if you just want to enjoy nature.  Costa Navarino is renowned for its rich and exotic wildlife, including iguanas, flamingos, and Caretta-Caretta turtles that lay their eggs here year after year.

 

99 shower toilets in the bathrooms

Two new villas have recently been added to the resort. The hotel now offers a total of 99 suites and villas, all of which provide spectacular panoramic views and ample space for the perfect holiday in Greece.

And that’s not all: in each suite and villa Geberit AquaClean Mera or Sela shower toilets have been installed, along with the matching cisterns and actuator plates. This means that the luxury of the resort extends even to the bathroom and personal hygiene. ‘Shower toilets can make a big difference to personal well-being in a hotel,’ says Vasiliki Sfika, Head of Geberit in Greece. ‘They are that certain something in the bathroom.’

Find out more about AquaClean shower toilets.

