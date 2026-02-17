Geberit Wellness on the Danish Coast @Hotel Hvidbjerg Strand Holiday Park

The holiday village of Blåvand is located on the west coast of Denmark. With its long sandy beach, dune landscape and venerable lighthouse and many leisure activities, it embodies the quintessential Danish holiday experience on the North Sea coast.

The Hvidbjerg Strand Holiday Park forms a significant part of the village. It has its own beach with a large jetty leading out into the sea. The resort is the ideal destination for families thanks to its adventurous water park with a bathing grotto, lavish play area with a bouldering wall, and numerous pieces of play equipment.

Nordic style and the comfort of AquaClean shower toilets

The centerpiece of the park is the hotel. Guests staying there are enthroned above the entire complex and can enjoy sweeping views of the sea. The rooms are decorated in a romantic Nordic style with subtle earth tones and feature a special touch of wellness in the bathroom. Geberit AquaClean Mera shower toilets bring the feeling of well-being experienced on holiday into the bathroom. This is a special highlight in an unexpected place.

