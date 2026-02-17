Search

Geberit Wellness on the Danish Coast @Hotel Hvidbjerg Strand Holiday Park

Image © Hvidbjerg Strand Holiday Park
Image © Hvidbjerg Strand Holiday Park
Image © Hvidbjerg Strand Holiday Park
Image © Hvidbjerg Strand Holiday Park
Image © Hvidbjerg Strand Holiday Park
Image © Hvidbjerg Strand Holiday Park
Image © Geberit
Image © Geberit
You are spoilt for choice when it comes to holidays at Hvidbjerg Strand Holiday Park on the west coast of Denmark. If you choose to stay in the hotel, Geberit will give you a special extra.

The holiday village of Blåvand is located on the west coast of Denmark. With its long sandy beach, dune landscape and venerable lighthouse and many leisure activities, it embodies the quintessential Danish holiday experience on the North Sea coast.

The Hvidbjerg Strand Holiday Park forms a significant part of the village. It has its own beach with a large jetty leading out into the sea. The resort is the ideal destination for families thanks to its adventurous water park with a bathing grotto, lavish play area with a bouldering wall, and numerous pieces of play equipment.

Nordic style and the comfort of AquaClean shower toilets

The centerpiece of the park is the hotel. Guests staying there are enthroned above the entire complex and can enjoy sweeping views of the sea. The rooms are decorated in a romantic Nordic style with subtle earth tones and feature a special touch of wellness in the bathroom. Geberit AquaClean Mera shower toilets bring the feeling of well-being experienced on holiday into the bathroom. This is a special highlight in an unexpected place.  

Learn more about AquaClean Mera

Related Articles

Geberit
Geberit AquaClean @Seehotel Wiesler: Tradition embraces innovation

Geberit AquaClean @Seehotel Wiesler: Tradition embraces innovation

byEditor | 22 Jan 2026 |
For decades, the Seehotel Wiesler on Lake Titisee has focused on sustainable solutions and innovation. With the new Inara Suites, the family-run hotel has taken another step forward – placing its trust in Geberit...
Read More
Geberit
Geberit AquaClean @Hotel Ullensvang, Norway: The Perfect Ending to an Adventurous Day

Geberit AquaClean @Hotel Ullensvang, Norway: The Perfect Ending to an Adventurous Day

byEditor | 17 Dec 2025 |
Hotel Ullensvang boasts an exceptional location in Norway, with beaches, ski slopes, and scenic hiking trails just moments away. After an active day outdoors, guests can enjoy a sense of well-being in the bathroom, thanks to the AquaClean shower toilets...
Read More
Geberit
Design and comfort with Geberit AquaClean Alba @Hotel Skipr, Antwerp

Design and comfort with Geberit AquaClean Alba @Hotel Skipr, Antwerp

byEditor | 25 Nov 2025 |
If you're traveling smart and stopping in Antwerp, you can't miss the Hotel Skipr. High comfort, top design, and local color are available here at an affordable price, and the rooms even have shower toilets...
Read More

Highlights