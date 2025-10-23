Introducing Pendry Residences Nashville

Pendry Residences Nashville, developed in partnership with SomeraRoad and Trestle Studio, has officially launched sales of its new residential collection at One Paseo Drive in the Paseo South Gulch district. Rising 30 stories, the project marks Pendry’s first hotel and residential development in Tennessee. The building features architecture by Nashville-based ESa and interiors by Post Company, offering 146 private residences designed with expansive layouts, high-end finishes, and views of the Nashville skyline.

“The debut of Pendry Residences Nashville is an exciting moment for us,” said Robin Kennedy, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Montage International. “Nashville has an energy and creativity that fits perfectly with our brand, and we look forward to welcoming owners to a residential experience that reflects both the spirit of the city and the Pendry lifestyle.”

Pendry Residences Nashville 30th Floor Conservatory © Binyan Studios

Private residences with hotel-level amenities

The residences occupy the upper floors of Pendry Nashville and combine the privacy of home with the amenities of a full-service hotel. Homeowners will have access to a dedicated residential staff and a suite of private amenities, including a rooftop pool, speakeasy with golf simulator, whiskey lounge, billiards salon, fitness center, and pet spa. Owners will also have access to Pendry Nashville’s hotel offerings, such as destination dining, rooftop spaces, and Spa Pendry’s wellness programs.

Residences range from one to four bedrooms, including ten penthouses. Interiors include Italian-crafted cabinetry, Gaggenau appliances, and quartzite countertops. Primary bathrooms feature Calacatta Rubino marble and custom oak vanities, while secondary baths incorporate French Vanilla and Green Lily marbles. Select homes include wine refrigerators and outdoor living areas.

Pendry Residences Nashville Primary Bedroom © Binyan Studios

The tower’s signature residence, The Paseo Penthouse, occupies the 30th floor and offers 5,993 square feet of interior space with an additional 1,055-square-foot private terrace and dedicated elevator access.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Pendry Residences Nashville to Tennessee,” said Maranda Blanton, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Redeavor Group. “This is a unique opportunity to own a home that combines Pendry’s signature design and service with the energy and culture of Paseo South Gulch.”

A cornerstone of Paseo South Gulch

Pendry Nashville anchors SomeraRoad’s five-acre Paseo South Gulch neighborhood, which integrates historic buildings with new mixed-use developments. The district features dining, wellness, and retail destinations including Equinox, Next Health, The Catbird Seat, and Carter Vintage Guitars.

“Our vision for the Paseo South Gulch has always been to create Nashville’s most exciting and dynamic neighborhood,” said Ian Ross, Founder and Managing Principal of SomeraRoad. “With the launch of sales at Pendry Residences Nashville, we are proud to further that vision in a way that establishes Pendry as an unprecedented new benchmark for hospitality and luxury living in Nashville.”

Construction is underway, with completion expected in 2027.