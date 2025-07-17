Search

IHG signs first Vignette Collection in Venice

The Venice Times, Vignette Collection © IHG
IHG will rebrand The Venice Times under its Vignette Collection, marking its third Italian signing in partnership with Pacini Group

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced today the signing of an agreement with Pacini Group for the rebranding of its Venetian property, The Venice Times, which will officially join the Vignette Collection brand. Located in the heart of Venice’s historic center, the hotel marks the second collaboration between IHG and Pacini Group—following the opening of Garner Hotel Rome Aurelia—and strengthens a long-term strategic partnership.

The hotel will become part of IHG’s existing portfolio in Italy, joining the Hotel Indigo Venice – Sant’Elena and further expanding its rapidly growing luxury and lifestyle collection, which currently includes eight open hotels and five more in the pipeline.

Venetian charm, global reach

The Venice Times, Vignette Collection will be IHG’s third Vignette Collection signing in Italy within two years, following Hotel Alexandra and Costa Irminia Retreat & Spa. Launched in 2021, the Vignette Collection allows independent luxury hotels to benefit from IHG’s systems and support while preserving their unique identity.

Located in Venice’s historic center, the 30-room hotel is set to rebrand by late 2025. Just a short walk from major landmarks such as the Grand Canal and Rialto Bridge, it also offers excellent public transport links via Vaporetto.

Renowned for its personalized service, elegant rooms, and peaceful courtyard, the hotel delivers a tailored guest experience enriched by local insights. With Venetian-inspired design, a cocktail bar, terrace, and locally sourced cuisine, it aims to provide an authentic and memorable stay for both local and international travelers.

Expanding purposeful hospitality in Italy

Emidio Pacini, CEO and Owner at Pacini Group, said, “Venice, the second most visited city in Italy, remains one of the world’s top tourist destinations, admired for its rich history, unique architecture, and global appeal. I am truly pleased to expand our collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts as we continue to diversify our portfolio.”

Vignette Collection is IHG’s first collection brand, celebrating unique, character-rich hotels that blend individuality with purpose. Each property partners with a local cause and offers cultural guest experiences through “Memorable Rituals.” The brand gives independent hotels access to IHG’s global reach and resources without losing their identity.

The Venice Times joins IHG’s expanding presence in Italy, where the company currently has 30 open hotels across seven brands and 15 more in development.

Related Articles

Chains
Indian Hotels eyes acquisitions

Indian Hotels eyes acquisitions

byChris Bown | 17 Jul 2025 |
With plans to grow its coverage substantially, Indian Hotels is planning acquisitions...
Read More
Chains
Radisson’s four new signings in India

Radisson’s four new signings in India

byMakenzie Huff | 16 Jul 2025 |
Radisson Hotel Group is strengthening its presence in India with four new Park Inn & Suites signings in collaboration with NILE Hospitality...
Read More
Chains
Scandic signs hotel in Hamburg

Scandic signs hotel in Hamburg

byChris Bown | 16 Jul 2025 |
Scandic has signed its third new build hotel in little more than a month, as it grows its European pipeline...
Read More

Found this data interesting?

Start a free trial of THP’s database with over 8,500 hotel projects and key contact details.

Sign up

Highlights

Linkedin Instagram

You are currently viewing a placeholder content from HubSpot. To access the actual content, click the button below. Please note that doing so will share data with third-party providers.

Unblock content Accept required service and unblock content
More Information

THP is a subsidiary of Sleeper Media

© 2025 copyright TOPHOTELPROJECTS GmbH – all rights reserved