IHG signs first Vignette Collection in Venice

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced today the signing of an agreement with Pacini Group for the rebranding of its Venetian property, The Venice Times, which will officially join the Vignette Collection brand. Located in the heart of Venice’s historic center, the hotel marks the second collaboration between IHG and Pacini Group—following the opening of Garner Hotel Rome Aurelia—and strengthens a long-term strategic partnership.

The hotel will become part of IHG’s existing portfolio in Italy, joining the Hotel Indigo Venice – Sant’Elena and further expanding its rapidly growing luxury and lifestyle collection, which currently includes eight open hotels and five more in the pipeline.

Venetian charm, global reach

The Venice Times, Vignette Collection will be IHG’s third Vignette Collection signing in Italy within two years, following Hotel Alexandra and Costa Irminia Retreat & Spa. Launched in 2021, the Vignette Collection allows independent luxury hotels to benefit from IHG’s systems and support while preserving their unique identity.

Located in Venice’s historic center, the 30-room hotel is set to rebrand by late 2025. Just a short walk from major landmarks such as the Grand Canal and Rialto Bridge, it also offers excellent public transport links via Vaporetto.

Renowned for its personalized service, elegant rooms, and peaceful courtyard, the hotel delivers a tailored guest experience enriched by local insights. With Venetian-inspired design, a cocktail bar, terrace, and locally sourced cuisine, it aims to provide an authentic and memorable stay for both local and international travelers.

Expanding purposeful hospitality in Italy

Emidio Pacini, CEO and Owner at Pacini Group, said, “Venice, the second most visited city in Italy, remains one of the world’s top tourist destinations, admired for its rich history, unique architecture, and global appeal. I am truly pleased to expand our collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts as we continue to diversify our portfolio.”

Vignette Collection is IHG’s first collection brand, celebrating unique, character-rich hotels that blend individuality with purpose. Each property partners with a local cause and offers cultural guest experiences through “Memorable Rituals.” The brand gives independent hotels access to IHG’s global reach and resources without losing their identity.

The Venice Times joins IHG’s expanding presence in Italy, where the company currently has 30 open hotels across seven brands and 15 more in development.