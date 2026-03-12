IHG Introduces New Noted Collection

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) has launched Noted Collection, a new premium collection brand designed primarily for conversions in the upscale to upper upscale segments. Initial discussions are underway with multiple owners, including those with multi-hotel portfolios, about joining the IHG system.

Noted Collection is focused on high-quality, distinctive hotels seeking to enhance performance while maintaining their individual identity. Globally, there are 2.3 million independent rooms across the upscale and upper upscale segments that could benefit from access to IHG’s enterprise platform, including revenue management, distribution, and technology capabilities, as well as more than 160 million members of IHG One Rewards. IHG expects the brand to reach more than 150 hotels worldwide over the next decade.

Noted Collection © IHG

Expanding IHG’s Premium Portfolio

Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer of IHG Hotels & Resorts, said the launch complements the company’s existing premium and luxury brands. He noted, “There is strong appetite from owners of high-quality, one-of-a-kind hotels ready to join the power of our platforms and expertise, and Noted Collection offers them a distinctive and attractive brand with a gateway to stronger performance.”

Noted Collection becomes IHG’s 21st brand and the 11th introduced in the past 11 years. It will sit within the premium portfolio alongside Crowne Plaza, voco, and Ruby, and complement luxury and lifestyle brands including Hotel Indigo and Vignette Collection. The brand will roll out globally, beginning in the EMEAA (Europe, Middle East, Asia & Africa) region.

Brand Hallmarks

Each Noted Collection property is positioned as a one-of-one hotel, curated for its distinct point of view and guest experience. Three hallmarks define the brand:

Noteworthy Stays : Hotels selected for distinct stories, confident design, and individuality, spanning heritage icons to modern standouts.

: Hotels selected for distinct stories, confident design, and individuality, spanning heritage icons to modern standouts. The Edit : Guest experiences shaped through an editorial lens, with signature moments in food, beverage, and programming designed to spark discovery and local connection.

: Guest experiences shaped through an editorial lens, with signature moments in food, beverage, and programming designed to spark discovery and local connection. Conversation Starters: Service that is perceptive, warm, and personal, blending IHG’s True Hospitality with thoughtful details and cultural touches.

Noted Collection © IHG

For owners, Noted Collection offers access to IHG’s global scale, loyalty program, and enterprise systems while allowing hotels to retain their unique character. The brand aims to provide a gateway to stronger performance within leading urban and resort destinations.

IHG Hotels & Resorts operates a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, with more than 160 million members. The company has more than one million rooms across 6,963 open hotels in over 100 countries, with a development pipeline of 2,300 additional properties.