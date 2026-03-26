IHG Grows European Portfolio at Record Pace

IHG Hotels & Resorts is accelerating its growth across Europe, adding more than 32,800 rooms over the past three years—an increase of 27% to its regional portfolio.

This expansion comes amid strong market conditions. European hotel investment reached €27 billion in 2025 across more than 1,050 properties, marking the strongest performance since 2019. The region also welcomed approximately 793 million international arrivals, reinforcing its position as the world’s most visited destination.

In the past year alone, IHG opened 102 hotels and signed 117 new properties across Europe. It also expanded its brand portfolio with the acquisition of the Ruby urban lifestyle brand. The company now has more than 1,230 open and pipeline hotels across over 40 countries, reflecting continued development across its brand segments.

Germany Plays a Central Role

Germany remains a key market in IHG’s European growth strategy. It accounts for more than 20% of the company’s open rooms in the region, totaling 32,700, and nearly 20% of its pipeline with 8,340 rooms.

The country’s dual role as both a strong domestic and outbound travel market supports performance across IHG’s wider European and global network. Growth in Germany is also contributing to increased brand visibility and demand in surrounding markets.

Expansion Across All Segments

IHG’s growth spans its four core segments: Luxury & Lifestyle, Premium, Essentials, and Suites. Recent developments include new openings and signings such as Six Senses London and InterContinental Prague, alongside continued expansion of Kimpton and Vignette Collection in key markets.

In the Premium segment, the launch of the Noted Collection brand adds to ongoing activity, including new Crowne Plaza developments and the expansion of voco. Essentials brands continue to scale, with Garner entering markets including the UK, Germany, Italy, and Türkiye in 2025. The Holiday Inn brand family remains a major contributor, representing more than 60% of IHG’s open estate in Europe.

The Suites segment is also expanding, with Candlewood Suites debuting in Iceland and Staybridge Suites entering Italy.

Conversions are playing a significant role in this growth. In 2025, they accounted for 84% of room openings and 61% of signings across Europe, offering owners a faster and lower-risk path to market while leveraging IHG’s established platforms and distribution systems.

IHG’s largest European markets include the UK and Ireland, Germany, France, and Spain, underscoring the scale and geographic diversity of its portfolio.