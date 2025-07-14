Search

IHG brings voco to Ireland for the first time

Exterior of voco The Club – Dublin Gateway © IHG
With voco The Club – Dublin Gateway, IHG reaches a milestone of ten open and pipeline properties across Ireland

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of voco The Club – Dublin Gateway, alongside partners, Nhance. The converted hotel will be fully rebranded by the end of summer 2025 and will add to IHG’s growing portfolio in Ireland, which now stands at 10 open and pipeline properties (as of March 31, 2025).

The opening marks voco’s debut in the Republic of Ireland, expanding a brand that recently surpassed 100 open hotels across more than 25 countries. Known for its flexible design model and smooth conversion process, voco has seen record global growth in 2024.

A strategic step forward

Set on 12 acres in County Kildare, which is 15 miles west of Dublin, the hotel is ideally located near the N7 motorway, offering easy access to both Dublin and major cities like Cork and Limerick. Kildare, often referred to as “Thoroughbred County,” is known for world-class horse racing and strong international appeal.

The 50-key hotel offers a well-rounded guest experience with features including the following:

  • Award-winning brasserie-style restaurant
  • Outdoor spa with hot tubs and a sauna
  • Versatile meeting and event spaces
  • Ample on-site parking

With Dublin welcoming over seven million annual international visitors—and tourism spend exceeding €6 billion in 2024—the addition of voco The Club – Dublin Gateway comes at a time of strong momentum for Ireland’s hospitality sector.

A word from Nhance

Eoin Doyle, Director at Nhance, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with IHG for the first time on this magnificent property. It seems fitting that IHG, a leading global hotel brand, will have their name on such a special hotel in an amazing location.”

voco The Club – Dublin Gateway joins a rapidly expanding European portfolio, which now includes over 30 open hotels and 19 more in the pipeline, among them the recently announced voco London – Waterloo and voco Antalya Konyaaltı, set to open as the brand’s first property in Türkiye in 2028.

