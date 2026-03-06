IHG Adds Over 380 Rooms in UK Expansion

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the signings and openings of four properties with Fairview Hotels across the UK, adding more than 380 rooms to its UK and Ireland pipeline. The properties include voco London – Bloomsbury and three Garner Hotels in Lincoln, Rotherham East, and Chesterfield North.

The additions reflect continued demand for IHG’s premium and essentials brands, particularly voco and Garner, which have gained traction as conversion-focused options delivering efficient routes to market and strong performance for owners.

voco Expands in Central London

voco London – Bloomsbury will become the latest addition to IHG’s fast-growing premium brand portfolio. Located on Southampton Row, the 114-room hotel sits close to Kimpton Fitzroy London and Holiday Inn London Bloomsbury, complementing IHG’s existing footprint in the area.

voco London Bloombsbury © IHG

Housed within a Victorian façade, the hotel is expected to deliver the relaxed and character-led experience associated with voco. The property will remain open to guests while rebranding and is scheduled to open under the voco name in mid-2026. Its launch will bring the number of voco hotels open or in the pipeline across the UK and Ireland to 26.

Alongside voco London – Bloomsbury, three Garner Hotels with Fairview Hotels will expand the brand’s growing UK presence. Garner targets travelers seeking reliable, good-value stays with a focus on comfort, connectivity, and convenience, including free Wi-Fi, bean-to-cup coffee, and a complimentary snack and drink on arrival.

Garner Hotel Rotherham East opened in January 2025. The 91-room hotel is in Bramley near Junction 1 of the M18, offering access to Rotherham, Sheffield, York, and Nottingham, as well as nearby leisure and retail destinations.

Garner Hotel Lincoln and Garner Hotel Chesterfield North are both scheduled to open in February 2026 and will each feature 91 rooms. The Lincoln property is located in North Hykeham with easy access to the A46 and Lincoln Central Station, while the Chesterfield North hotel sits near Junction 30 of the M1.

The four properties extend IHG and Fairview Hotels’ partnership to six hotels in total. Once open, they will join IHG’s portfolio of more than 400 open and pipeline hotels across the UK and Ireland, as of 30 September 2025.