IHCL expands with Clarks Hotels

The Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), the hospitality powerhouse behind Taj, Vivanta, and Ginger, is setting the stage for a big leap in India’s mid-scale hotel market. The company recently announced that it will acquire a 51% stake each in ANK Hotels Private Limited and Pride Hospitality Private Limited—deals collectively worth ₹205 crore (2.05 billion rupees). Both companies operate under The Clarks Hotels & Resorts brand.

Details of the acquisitions

ANK Hotels, founded in 1996 and headquartered in Lucknow, operates a portfolio of 111 mid-scale properties, with 67 currently welcoming guests across India and in Sri Lanka. Its turnover for fiscal year (FY) 2024–25 was ₹14.32 crore (143.2 million rupees), and IHCL’s 51% stake amounts to a valuation of around ₹110 crore (1.1 billion rupees).

Pride Hospitality, based in Jaipur and established in 2005, runs 24 hotels under the same Clarks Hotels & Resorts umbrella, 13 of which are currently operational. The company reported a turnover of ₹18.94 crore (189.4 million rupees) in the last FY, with IHCL valuing its 51% stake at a maximum ₹94 crore (940 million rupees).

Both transactions are expected to close by November 15, 2025, without the need for regulatory approvals. And if all those numbers made your head spin—don’t worry, they did for us as well! But they’re interesting to look at when you think about what they mean in terms of hotel projects, rooms, more stays, and more guests.

Strengthening the network

The twin acquisitions align with IHCL’s asset-light growth strategy to deepen its reach in India’s growing mid-scale segment. But that’s not the only move in play. IHCL has also signed a distribution and marketing agreement with Brij Hospitality Private Limited, bringing its 19 boutique properties into the IHCL fold.

Once completed, these moves will significantly extend IHCL’s network in key domestic markets, adding a diverse mix of urban, leisure, and heritage destinations. Guests can expect the following:

Wider choice of mid-scale stays across India and Sri Lanka

of mid-scale stays across India and Sri Lanka Consistent service quality under the established Clarks Hotels & Resorts brand

under the established Clarks Hotels & Resorts brand Access to IHCL’s loyalty programs and marketing network

IHCL believes these deals not only grow the portfolio but also cement its position as a leader across all segments of the hospitality spectrum. With closing dates set and no bureaucratic hurdles to jump, the hospitality giant should soon be checking into a bigger, stronger, and more geographically diverse future.