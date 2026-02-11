Hyatt Pipeline Climbs to 148,000 Rooms

Hyatt Hotels Corporation reported a record hotel development pipeline of approximately 148,000 rooms at year-end 2025, reflecting a 7% increase over 2024. The growth spans Hyatt’s five brand portfolios and follows continued owner and developer interest in the company’s insights-led, brand-focused strategy.

World of Hyatt, now with more than 63 million members, continues to support development momentum. Members staying more than 50 nights per year rose 13% in 2025 compared to 2024. On average, members stay 62% more and spend 93% more than non-members, benefiting hotels across Hyatt’s global network.

President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian said 2025 marked a milestone year, with expansion guided by market insights, member spend data, and owner feedback. He noted that owners value Hyatt’s data-driven performance model, brand strength, and global scale.

Strong Signings in the U.S. and Asia Pacific

Hyatt recorded its highest number of U.S. signings in five years, up 30% compared to 2024. Half of those deals represent entry into new markets, and more than 80% of the U.S. pipeline consists of new-build projects. Recently introduced brands such as Hyatt Select and Unscripted by Hyatt are expected to drive additional conversions.

Asia Pacific remains a priority growth region. In 2025, Hyatt expanded its Essentials portfolio pipeline in Greater China by more than 50% year over year. Room signings increased nearly 90% in India and 46% in Indonesia. In Vietnam, six Wink hotels joined Unscripted by Hyatt, with a seventh planned for 2027.

Portfolio Growth Across Segments

Hyatt’s Luxury portfolio pipeline now exceeds 10,000 rooms across brands including Park Hyatt, Alila, Miraval, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. Upcoming additions include The Clayfield in Ontario (2026), Park Hyatt Taormina in Italy (2028), Park Hyatt Sapporo (2029), and Hotel NEI Nara (2030).

The Lifestyle portfolio, strengthened by the acquisition of Standard International and formation of the Lifestyle Group, is seeing strong interest in Europe and Asia Pacific. Openings through 2026 include Andaz Lisbon, Andaz Turks & Caicos, The Standard in Lisbon and Mexico City, Thompson Rome, and Andaz Gold Coast.

Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection, following the acquisition of Playa Hotels & Resorts and sale of its real estate portfolio, plans further expansion in the Caribbean, Latin America, and Europe. New resorts are scheduled in Punta Cana, Cap Cana, and Los Cabos through 2029, with additional growth planned in Saudi Arabia, Southeast Asia, and North Africa.

The Classics portfolio added signings in 12 new markets in 2025, including nearly 6,000 rooms in Asia Pacific. Upcoming openings include Hyatt Regency Mazagan (2026), and Hyatt Centric properties in Sapporo, Podgorica, and Osaka.

Hyatt’s Essentials brands—Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Select, and Hyatt Studios—accounted for more than 65% of new U.S. deals in 2025, with recent openings in St. Louis, Allentown, and Kalispell, and a Hyatt House debut planned for Riyadh in 2026.