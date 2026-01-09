Hyatt Grows in Vietnam Through Wink Agreement

Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Indochina Kajima have announced that Wink Hotels in Vietnam is joining the Unscripted by Hyatt brand, marking the global debut of Unscripted by Hyatt. The agreement expands Hyatt’s presence in Vietnam to new destinations, including Can Tho, Tuy Hoa, and Hai Phong, and increases its total hotel count in the country from four to ten.

Under the agreement, six existing Wink properties have transitioned into the Unscripted by Hyatt collection: Wink Saigon Centre, Wink Danang Centre, Wink Danang Riverside, Wink Tuy Hoa Beach, Wink Can Tho Centre, and Wink Hai Phong Centre. A seventh property, Wink Hanoi Westlake, is scheduled to open in late 2026. Together, the seven hotels represent more than 2,000 rooms across major urban centers and emerging coastal and cultural destinations in Vietnam.

Hyatt executives described the collaboration as a key step in growing the company’s Essentials portfolio in Vietnam. Unscripted by Hyatt is designed as a flexible, conversion-friendly brand that allows independent hotels to maintain their identity while gaining access to Hyatt’s systems, distribution platforms and the World of Hyatt loyalty program, which has more than 61 million members.

For Wink, the transition allows its hotels to join Hyatt with minimal operational disruption while benefiting from Hyatt’s global scale. Each property will continue to operate under the Wink concept while aligning with Hyatt standards for quality and service.

What Defines the Wink Brand

Wink launched its first hotel, Wink Saigon Centre, in March 2021 and has since grown into a nationwide hotel brand. The hotels are known for contemporary design, technology-driven operations, and sustainability initiatives, including LEED Gold Certification and reduced use of single-use plastics. Design elements combine modern Vietnamese style with references to local heritage.

Indochina Kajima stated that joining Unscripted by Hyatt supports the brand’s plans for growth while preserving its core identity and focus on design, technology, and sustainability.