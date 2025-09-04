Hyatt expands in Dominican Republic

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has opened the doors to Secrets Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa, a new adults-only, all-inclusive resort located in the emerging Miches region of the Dominican Republic. The launch marks a continued expansion of Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection and adds a fresh chapter to the Secrets Resorts & Spas brand.

Situated along the pristine, relatively undiscovered Playa Esmeralda coastline, the resort offers a more secluded escape—ideal for travelers who want fewer crowds (and maybe more coconut trees per capita).

A private retreat

Secrets Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa features 500 suites, each with a private terrace or balcony—some with ocean views and swim-out access. The Preferred Club experience offers upgraded perks including a pillow menu, butler service, exclusive pools, and a private lounge.

Guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, curated entertainment, and access to a full fitness center, beach, and water sports, as well as Spanish and dance classes—so you can finally master bachata and ask for directions!

Secrets Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa © Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Resort highlights include:

500 suites with terraces or balconies, some offering ocean views and swim-out access

or balconies, some offering ocean views and swim-out access Eleven restaurants and seven bars , including signature venue Doña Altagracia, celebrating Dominican culinary heritage

, including signature venue Doña Altagracia, celebrating Dominican culinary heritage Preferred Club access with premium amenities, lounge access, and dedicated butler service

with premium amenities, lounge access, and dedicated butler service Secrets Spa offering custom treatments, hydrotherapy, and a luxurious Master Spa Cabin

offering custom treatments, hydrotherapy, and a luxurious Master Spa Cabin Access to family-friendly amenities at the adjacent Dreams Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa (opening September 2025)

at the adjacent Dreams Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa (opening September 2025) Over 15,000 square feet (1,393 square meters) of event space, including a ballroom and beachside wedding venues

Under the leadership of Executive Chef Carlos Quijano, the culinary lineup includes international fare and local dishes with a twist—think stewed goat risotto and mofongo made fancy. The on-site Secrets Spa, led by Jenny Castillo, features locally sourced treatments.

Angel Medina, General Manager at Secrets Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa, said, “We’ve created Secrets Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa to be more than an indulgent escape—it’s a celebration of romance, wellbeing, and the unique spirit of Playa Esmeralda. Every detail, from the design of our suites to textures, colors, and curated experiences throughout the property, is inspired by the richness of this region.”

Junior Suite Ocean Front Guestroom © Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Beyond the beach

Guests are encouraged to explore the surrounding Miches region, with excursions to Montaña Redonda, Los Haitises mangroves, and Salto La Jalda waterfall. Nature lovers might even catch sea turtles hatching along the beach.

In partnership with local nonprofit Promiches and aligned with Hyatt’s global sustainability platform, World of Care, the resort has taken steps to protect Playa Esmeralda’s coastal ecosystem.

Headquartered in Chicago, Hyatt Hotels Corporation is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose—to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2025, Hyatt’s portfolio includes more than 1,450 hotels and all-inclusive properties across 79 countries and six continents.