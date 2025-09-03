Hyatt enters Estonia with Tallinn Hotel

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has officially opened Hyatt Place Tallinn, marking the brand’s first hotel in Estonia and its first property in the Baltic States. Located in the capital’s harbor district, the 169-room hotel offers guests a base that’s close to the UNESCO-listed Old Town, major cultural venues, and the ferry terminal for quick hops to Helsinki and Stockholm.

Connecting business and leisure

Hyatt Place Tallinn sits within walking distance of the Rotermanni Quarter, Telliskivi Creative City, and Kultuurikatel conference venue, providing access to both corporate and cultural attractions.

Michel Morauw, Managing Director for Hyatt in Northern Europe, said, “The opening of Hyatt Place Tallinn marks an exciting milestone as we introduce the Hyatt brand to the Baltic States for the first time.”

Igor Viskub of Estma HPT, the hotel’s owning company, commented, “We honored the Hyatt Place brand by bringing to life every aspect of its signature comfort and functionality in the Baltics. The ultimate proof of whether we succeeded is really up to our guests, World of Hyatt members, and customers, but we feel we have found the right collaborator, the right brand, and the right location for Hyatt’s successful entry into the growing Estonian market.”

Key features and amenities

169 guestrooms with Scandinavian-inspired design, walk‑in showers, and the brand’s signature Cozy Corner

with Scandinavian-inspired design, walk‑in showers, and the brand’s signature Cozy Corner Zoom restaurant , offering local ingredients with global inspiration, led by Executive Chef Alexander Kaiser

, offering local ingredients with global inspiration, led by Executive Chef Alexander Kaiser 24/7 fitness center with high‑performance equipment

with high‑performance equipment Access to seaside promenade and nearby nature reserve hiking trail

and nearby nature reserve hiking trail 890‑square‑foot (82-square-meter) conference space with AV technology, split into two rooms

with AV technology, split into two rooms 6 Cocktails bar (opening by year-end) with views of the city and harbor

Zoom Restaurant © Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Dining at Zoom blends contemporary décor with a relaxed atmosphere, reflecting Tallinn’s mix of international flavors and Nordic simplicity.

Hyatt Place Tallinn’s opening represents the company’s continued expansion in Europe and commitment to serving the evolving needs of modern travelers. With its prime location and balance of work-friendly features and leisure opportunities, it aims to make each stay feel as practical as it is engaging.