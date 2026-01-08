Hyatt Completes Major Secrets Playa Mujeres Renovation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the reopening of Secrets Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort, marking a completed hotel renovation project and a notable hotel reopening within the company’s all-inclusive portfolio. The adults-only, all-inclusive hotel reopens following extensive upgrades to guestrooms, public areas, dining venues, and wellness facilities.

The hospitality development is located in the gated Playa Mujeres community north of Cancun, approximately 35 minutes from Cancun International Airport. Positioned alongside a Greg Norman-designed golf course, the AAA Four Diamond, all-suite resort offers beachfront accommodations and ocean views. As part of the hotel project, guests continue to have access to the neighboring Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort.

Renovations and Preferred Club Development

As part of the hotel development, all guestrooms at Secrets Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort have been renovated with updated interiors and redesigned layouts. The project also includes the construction of a new two-story Preferred Club building, representing a key element of the overall resort development.

The Preferred Club expansion includes a dedicated check-in lounge and an ocean-view restaurant. A newly constructed private beach club has also been added, further expanding the resort’s amenities as part of this hospitality project.

Secrets Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort – Italian Restaurant – Rendering © Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Spa, Dining, and Public Space Upgrades

Several public areas have been reconfigured to support improved guest circulation as part of the hotel renovation. The relocation of the lobby bar and check-in area reflects broader hotel operations upgrades tied to the reopening.

Enhancements to the Secrets Spa are scheduled to debut in mid-February, continuing the phased rollout of this hotel development project. Dining and nightlife venues have also been updated, including refreshed spaces at Desires Night Club and Coco Café. Portofino remains part of the resort’s dining lineup, while Bordeaux is set to reopen in mid-February as a redesigned concept.

The reopening of Secrets Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort represents a completed hotel opening within Hyatt’s broader portfolio of hospitality projects. As of September 30, 2025, Hyatt Hotels Corporation manages more than 1,450 hotels and all-inclusive properties across 82 countries.