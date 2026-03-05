Hyatt Builds Strong Momentum

Hyatt Hotels declared a sector leading 4% growth in system revpar, for the final quarter of 2024, as CEO Mark Hoplamazian noted the group’s “great momentum”.

The results finished a busy year for Hyatt, as it absorbed a significant addition, taking over Playa Hotels & Resorts. This corporate acquisition has again taken Hyatt forward significantly in the all-inclusive resort sector, with more properties across the Americas and Caribbean.

A Busy Year of Acquisitions

With the Playa hotels being added, Hyatt’s net unit growth for 2025 added up to 7.3% for the year, while the pipeline of signed deals also grew by 7%, to 148,000 rooms. Hyatt is predicting it will achieve significant growth again in 2026, pencilling in a target of 6-7% net unit growth for the upcoming year.

During the final quarter of 2025, Hyatt added 8,253 new rooms to its operational portfolio. Hoplamazian noted some standout new properties, including the first Park Hyatt in Mexico, Park Hyatt Cabo del Sol. In Thailand, Andaz One Bangkok opened, while the group’s newest extended stay brand, Hyatt Studios, launched in a new US market, Huntsville.

There is considerable momentum behind the Hyatt Studios brand, with around 70 deals signed, good progress for a brand launched as recently as 2023. Hyatt reported US signings were up 30% compared with 2024. It is now one year since Hyatt launched Hyatt Select, its select-service segment offering. Already that brand has 32 pipeline sites, most of which are conversions. Of the total, 27 are already under way. The brand will take the Hyatt name into new destinations, and catchment areas where there are currently no local Hyatt hotels.

Other year end openings included Hyatt Place Busan Yeonsan, which opened in South Korea; Hyatt Regency Nha Trang, the first Hyatt branded hotel to launch on the south-central coast region of Vietnam; and Kennedy 89, a full-service hotel in Frankfurt’s Sachsenhausen district that, on opening, joined Hyatt’s Unbound Collection. The uncompromisingly modern hotel features 180 rooms with a high percentage of suites, and will soon launch its rooftop bar, promising great views of the German city’s skyline.

In January 2026, Hyatt signed a portfolio deal to grow its business in Vietnam, where it will initially add six more operating hotels, more than doubling its presence in the country. Indochina Kajima, a JV between Indochina Capital and Kajima Corporation, agreed to work with Hyatt to bring six Wink branded hotels into the Unscripted by Hyatt brand.

Growth in Asia

An initial six hotels – Wink Saigon Centre, Wink Danang Centre, Wink Danang Riverside, Wink Tuy Hoa Beach, Wink Can Tho Centre and Wink Hai Phong Centre – will join the Hyatt representation. A seventh hotel, Wink Hanoi Westlake, will come on board when it opens in late 2026. Together, the properties will add more than 2,000 rooms to Hyatt’s Vietnamese offering.

For Wink, which was launched in 2021 as a Vietnamese brand, the connection with Hyatt will surely add extra momentum to its growth, and to the performance of the individual hotels.