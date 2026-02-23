Hyatt Adds Historic Seaview Resort

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has welcomed Seaview Hotel & Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey, to the Destination by Hyatt brand. The move expands Hyatt’s footprint in the Mid-Atlantic region while preserving one of the Jersey Shore’s long-standing hospitality landmarks.

Set on 670 acres along Reed’s Bay, the resort combines early 20th-century architectural character with modern amenities for leisure travelers, golfers, and meeting planners. Located eight miles from Atlantic City and within driving distance of Philadelphia, New York, and Washington, D.C., Seaview offers a quieter alternative to the nearby boardwalk corridor.

Resort Overview

Seaview Hotel & Golf Club features:

296 guest rooms and 16 suites

34,500 square feet of flexible meeting and event space

Capacity for events ranging from small gatherings to functions of up to 1,000 guests

A culinary program led by Executive Chef Rodolfo Correa

The property is designed to serve both large-scale conferences and smaller social events, with indoor and outdoor venues adaptable for corporate meetings, weddings, and private functions.

Championship Golf and Amenities

The resort is home to two on-site championship golf courses that continue to anchor its identity. The Bay Course, originally designed by Donald Ross and Hugh Wilson, overlooks Atlantic City and nearby barrier islands. The Pines Course, designed by William Flynn and Howard Toomey, runs through pine forest behind the hotel. Practice facilities include a driving range, putting green, chipping area, and a pro shop recognized among New Jersey’s top-rated.

Additional amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, a 24-hour fitness center, nature trails, the Noyes Art Gallery, and bay and golf course views throughout the property.

With its addition to Destination by Hyatt, Seaview Hotel & Golf Club strengthens Hyatt’s regional portfolio while continuing its legacy as a longstanding Jersey Shore resort destination. The move underscores Hyatt’s strategy of integrating established, independent resorts into its broader platform. For industry observers, it highlights how legacy properties can leverage global brand systems without sacrificing their individual character.