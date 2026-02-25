Holiday Inn Express Expands in Western Australia

IHG Hotels & Resorts has expanded its presence in Western Australia with the signing of Holiday Inn Express Cockburn, in partnership with SKS Group. Scheduled to open later this year, the 170-key franchised hotel will be part of a new mixed-use development featuring a purpose-built hotel tower alongside a residential tower.

Located approximately 26 kilometers from Perth’s CBD, the property sits in Cockburn, an area with strong long-term demand supported by key economic drivers. The hotel will be near the Australian Marine Complex, a major defense, shipbuilding, and industrial hub, and the Murdoch Medical Precinct, a leading center for health, education, and technology.

Strategic Location and Market Potential

Matt Tripolone, Managing Director, Australasia & Pacific, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said the signing was a strategic addition to the company’s Western Australia portfolio. He noted the collaboration with SKS Group reflects shared ambitions to create long-term value while strengthening IHG’s footprint in high-growth markets. Tripolone highlighted that Holiday Inn Express offers owners a proven, efficient operating model that meets the evolving needs of today’s travelers while delivering strong commercial returns.

The mixed-use development structure allows the hotel to operate alongside residential components, integrating with the wider community while maintaining a distinct hotel experience.

Eugene Lim, Chief Financial Officer of SKS Group, said the development was repositioned to Holiday Inn Express due to IHG’s track record of strong commercial performance. Lim cited the brand’s distribution platform and value proposition as key factors in aligning the hotel with SKS Group’s investment strategy.

Holiday Inn Express Growth

Holiday Inn Express is IHG’s fastest-growing essential brand, with more than 3,275 hotels operating globally and 664 in the pipeline, including 11 across Australasia & Pacific. The Cockburn property will mark SKS Group’s first Holiday Inn Express in Australia, contributing to the brand’s ongoing regional expansion.