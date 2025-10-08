Hilton’s 9000th opening milestone

Hilton Hotels has reached the milestone of opening the group’s 9,000th hotel, as it accelerates its growth pace around the world.

Today, the company is launching close to three new properties a day, as it marches on from achieving 8,000 hotels just one year back. Yet despite this pace, Hilton chief development officer Christian Charnaux says there is plenty more runway: “With just 5% of the existing share of global rooms and 21% of rooms under construction, Hilton has tremendous opportunity to further grow our portfolio well beyond 9,000 hotels.”

A new arrival in Texas

The property that represents this significant growth milestone is the Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa. Located in Texas, the 496 room property has launched as a great countryside destination, with features that include an adults-only floor for guests, plus 34 luxury villas for larger groups, or those seeking an extra level of seclusion.

The Signia brand, under which the Texas property trades, is a more recent addition to the growing Hilton brand stable. It aims to bring together hotels in gateway cities and resort destinations, with the capacity to host major meetings and events, usually with a larger footprint and significant room count.

As it grows, the Hilton group expands into more markets internationally, and into more segments of the ever growing accommodation and hospitality space. For example, Hilton has made significant shifts into the lifestyle and luxury space, with new brands and partnerships. So far through 2025, it has signed over 200 hotels in this market segment, adding to a portfolio of more than 1,000 luxury and lifestyle hotels already on offer to its Hilton Honors members.

While a powerhouse in its home territory of the USA, where it opearates over 6,000 properties, Hilton is looking increasingly significant in other regions. It now has more than 1,000 hotels open across Asia Pacific, and has also passed the same figure in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Expanding around the world

ajor new markets where Hilton is investing in growth include China, and India. In India, the group aims to expand its presence tenfold over the coming years, having also set targets to triple the scale of its African portfolio, and quadruple its Saudi Arabian hotel listings. Currently, the group’s development pipeline around the world adds up to more than 3,600 properties.

In 2023, Hilton launched Spark, a premium economy brand designed specifically around conversion properties that enables owners to switch existing hotels quickly and efficiently to being part of the Hilton ecosystem. Then in 2024, the group launched LivSmart Studios, a long stay brand that fits into a market segment that the group previously failed to address. And, continuing to build its core luxury hotel offering, the company acquired the Graduate and NoMad brands, which it will be nurturing and taking further and faster into new markets.