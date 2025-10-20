Hilton expands presence in Croatia

Hilton has announced the signing of a management agreement with Anker Grupa d.o.o. to develop the Hilton Lopud Beach Resort & Spa, which will open in 2027. The resort, located on the picturesque Lopud Island near Dubrovnik, will offer guests a blend of comfort and natural beauty when it opens following an extensive renovation of the property and grounds.

The property is set in a prime seafront location, surrounded by lush Mediterranean greenery and palm trees. Designed to complement the island’s serene environment, Hilton Lopud Beach Resort & Spa will offer a range of accommodations, including 111 rooms and suites, all featuring balconies or terraces, as well as seven spacious apartments located in a separate building. Each apartment will have its own private terrace for added seclusion and relaxation.

An exclusive Mediterranean getaway

With its unspoiled beaches, crystal-clear waters, and tranquil atmosphere, Lopud Island is known for its natural beauty. The Hilton resort aims to enhance the island’s appeal while preserving its heritage. Guests will enjoy a wide array of on-site amenities, including:

Three restaurants and two bars, each offering panoramic views of the Adriatic

A spa and wellness center with a heated infinity pool

Private beach house and beach gazebos for ultimate relaxation

A fully-equipped gym, bike hire, and outdoor tennis courts

Yacht rental services and a convenient Grab & Go food market

Business and leisure in harmony

For business guests, the resort offers four meeting rooms and a ballroom, making it an ideal venue for corporate events. Additionally, the property will feature a private pier with boats for seamless transfers to and from Dubrovnik’s Old Town and the Dubrovnik Airport.

The resort will be the first internationally branded hotel on Lopud Island, marking a significant milestone in Hilton’s expansion in Croatia. It is expected to appeal to both leisure and business travelers looking for a luxurious and peaceful retreat, while also serving as a gateway to the cultural richness of Dubrovnik.

Hilton’s continued growth in Croatia now includes 13 hotels across the country, with more in development, including Hilton Imperial Dubrovnik and Hilton Rijeka Costabella Beach Resort & Spa.