Hilton Bringing LXR Brand to Gold Coast

Hilton has revealed plans to bring its luxury LXR brand to Australia’s Gold Coast, where it will rebrand an existing property formerly known as Palazzo Versace.

The relaunch of the property will take place in early 2027, following a renovation that will once again refocus the luxury asset. For many years, the hotel traded as the Palazzo Versace, a branding link with the famous fashion house that was created from opening in the year 2000. From 2023, that link was broken, and the property has operated as the Imperial Hotel Gold Coast, an independent hotel.

Famous Across Global TV Screens

“The Gold Coast provides an ideal setting for LXR’s distinctive approach to luxury, where place, design and experience are deeply connected,” commented Tushar Raniga, regional development director for Hilton. “We are proud to work with our partners to bring this exceptional destination to life and to continue expanding Hilton’s presence in one of the region’s most dynamic resort markets.”

The hotel gained international fame thanks to the globally renowned television series “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!”. For 18 years, the property was used as the place where contestants went to recover, after their time in the jungle. The luxury destination was a distinct contrast to their days spent undertaking gruelling challenges, and eating unpleasant jungle delicacies.

The Gold Coast hotel will join a luxury brand that Hilton is gently rolling out around the globe. Currently there are 36 hotels operating under the brand, but Hilton has plenty more in the pipeline. Cameo Beverly Hills has just relaunched, following refurbishment, as an LXR property, and later this year will be joined by Ka La’i Waikiki Beach, as it enjoys a staged reopening following refit.

In India, LXR Hotel & Resort Bengaluru will launch by mid 2026, while also coming to the market is LXR Hotels & Resorts Casablanca and Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi, while Sandblu Santorini will bring the LXR brand to Greece. During 2027, there will be LXR branded hotels opening in Diriyah Gate, Saudi Arabia, and the 275 room Rawai Phuket will debut in Thailand.

A Market With Strong Competition

The new LXR Gold Coast will need to sparkle, in a regional market that is due to see an influx of branded luxury hotels coming to the market, over the next two years. Currently preparing to open is the Andaz Gold Coast, Hyatt’s 202 room offering that will occupy the lower floors of a 65 storey tower overlooking Broadbeach. Later in the year, Marriott will launch its AC Hotel by Marriott Gold Coast, while IHG will launch the 150 room Voco Gold Coast.

Into 2027, and two of Marriott‘s luxury brands will be making an appearance. The Ritz Carlton will open along the Gold Coast, in a low rise development; while a St Regis hotel, with 185 rooms, is also expected to open by midyear.