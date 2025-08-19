Search

Heritage, luxury and Geberit AquaClean Alba @Hôtel des Postes, Luxembourg

The Hôtel des Postes, located in the historic old town of Luxembourg, has it all. As a landmark in the city centre, it has a lot to offer both travellers and locals. The suites are equipped with shower toilets.

In the heart of Luxembourg’s historic upper town, guarded by UNESCO World Heritage fortresses, stands the old post office. Soon, only its name will remind visitors of its former function. The conversion into the Hôtel des Postes is in its final stages. In the near future, travellers will be able to experience the splendour of Luxembourg in this prime location.

An extensive renovation

Renovating the over 100-year-old building took time, as it is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was to be restored to its original form as part of the renovation – a complex undertaking. Archaeologically valuable finds were also discovered during the construction phase, delaying the project by months.

But now its time is coming. The hotel is about to open its doors. Inside, guests will find two restaurants, one of which is located on the roof and offers a 360° panorama, as well as a café, a patisserie with a chocolate shop, and a wellness centre. Not to mention the 90 rooms that make the building a hotel.

37 suites with Geberit shower toilets

These rooms will be divided into seven different categories. Thirty-seven of them are suites with a little extra that is still the exception in Western Europe. They are equipped with shower toilets – namely Geberit Aqua Clean Alba. Geberit shower toilets are aesthetically almost indistinguishable from standard toilets and their timeless design fits into any bathroom. They also bring an added touch of wellness and hygiene to a stay at the Hôtel des Postes in majestic Luxembourg.

Learn more about AquaClean Alba.

