Here’s where Hilton is renovating this season

Hilton New York Fashion District © 2025 Hilton
New looks are landing coast to coast. Explore nine Hilton hotels with renovations just completed—or coming soon

From New York City to California, Hilton is refreshing properties across the country with updated designs, modern amenities, and local flair. This season, nine hotels have completed or are nearing completion of renovations that bring new energy to familiar destinations.

Explore the highlights below.

Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton

  • Expected Renovations Completed: July 2025
  • Guest Rooms: 504
  • Special Features: Historic lobby redesign inspired by original mosaic tile and vintage memorabilia.
Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton © 2025 Hilton

Hilton Anaheim

  • Expected Renovations Completed: September 2025
  • Guest Rooms: 1,574
  • Special Features: Just steps from Disneyland® Resort, with redesigned rooms and 150,000 square feet of meeting space.
Hilton Anaheim © 2025 Hilton

The Skirvin Hilton Oklahoma City

  • Expected Renovations Completed: September 2025
  • Guest Rooms: 225
  • Special Features: Century-old landmark with fully reimagined interiors honoring its storied past.
The Skirvin Hilton Oklahoma City © 2025 Hilton

Hilton New York Fashion District

  • Renovations Completed: May 2025
  • Guest Rooms: Not specified
  • Special Features: Rooftop bar and public spaces styled after a New York fashion designer’s studio.
Hilton New York Fashion District © 2025 Hilton

Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park

  • Renovations Completed: April 2025
  • Guest Rooms: Not specified
  • Special Features: Interiors inspired by Texas sunsets and local culture, blending charm and modern design.
Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park © 2025 Hilton

Hilton Garden Inn Los Angeles Marina Del Rey

  • Renovations Completed: March 2025
  • Guest Rooms: Not specified
  • Special Features: Newly updated with beach cruiser bikes, fire pits, and a vibrant outdoor patio.
Hilton Garden Inn Los Angeles Marina Del Rey © 2025 Hilton

Hilton Garden Inn Myrtle Beach/Coastal Grand Mall

  • Renovations Completed: March 2025
  • Guest Rooms: 112
  • Special Features: Stylish bar and refreshed rooms, just minutes from the beach.
Hilton Garden Inn Myrtle Beach/Coastal Grand Mall © 2025 Hilton

Hilton Garden Inn Fontana, California

  • Renovations Completed: Early 2025
  • Guest Rooms: Not specified
  • Special Features: Fully revitalized with upgraded fitness center, outdoor pool, and Garden Grille & Bar.
Hilton Garden Inn Fontana, California © 2025 Hilton

Hilton Garden Inn Carlsbad Beach

  • Renovations Completed: Early 2025
  • Guest Rooms: Not specified
  • Special Features: Ocean-view restaurant and beach-inspired guest rooms just steps from the Pacific.
Hilton Garden Inn Carlsbad Beach © 2025 Hilton

