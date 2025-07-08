Here’s where Hilton is renovating this season

From New York City to California, Hilton is refreshing properties across the country with updated designs, modern amenities, and local flair. This season, nine hotels have completed or are nearing completion of renovations that bring new energy to familiar destinations.
Explore the highlights below.
Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton
- Expected Renovations Completed: July 2025
- Guest Rooms: 504
- Special Features: Historic lobby redesign inspired by original mosaic tile and vintage memorabilia.
Hilton Anaheim
- Expected Renovations Completed: September 2025
- Guest Rooms: 1,574
- Special Features: Just steps from Disneyland® Resort, with redesigned rooms and 150,000 square feet of meeting space.
The Skirvin Hilton Oklahoma City
- Expected Renovations Completed: September 2025
- Guest Rooms: 225
- Special Features: Century-old landmark with fully reimagined interiors honoring its storied past.
Hilton New York Fashion District
- Renovations Completed: May 2025
- Guest Rooms: Not specified
- Special Features: Rooftop bar and public spaces styled after a New York fashion designer’s studio.
Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park
- Renovations Completed: April 2025
- Guest Rooms: Not specified
- Special Features: Interiors inspired by Texas sunsets and local culture, blending charm and modern design.
Hilton Garden Inn Los Angeles Marina Del Rey
- Renovations Completed: March 2025
- Guest Rooms: Not specified
- Special Features: Newly updated with beach cruiser bikes, fire pits, and a vibrant outdoor patio.
Hilton Garden Inn Myrtle Beach/Coastal Grand Mall
- Renovations Completed: March 2025
- Guest Rooms: 112
- Special Features: Stylish bar and refreshed rooms, just minutes from the beach.
Hilton Garden Inn Fontana, California
- Renovations Completed: Early 2025
- Guest Rooms: Not specified
- Special Features: Fully revitalized with upgraded fitness center, outdoor pool, and Garden Grille & Bar.
Hilton Garden Inn Carlsbad Beach
- Renovations Completed: Early 2025
- Guest Rooms: Not specified
- Special Features: Ocean-view restaurant and beach-inspired guest rooms just steps from the Pacific.