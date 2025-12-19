Grupo Posadas accelerates opening pace

Leading Mexican hotel operator Grupo Posadas has enjoyed a strong 2025, and is poised to enter 2026 with a substantial growth momentum.

The group can count a pipeline of 34 projects, adding up to more than USD880 million in investment over the coming years. New projects across Mexico and the Caribbean will add to a portfolio currently standing at more than 200 hotels, totalling 29,922 rooms. And with its scale, Grupo Posadas is pursuing initiatives across personnel development, sustainability and developing the next era of experiential travel.

A commitment to Mexico

“Posadas is a company with over five decades of history that has evolved without losing its essence: innovation, excellence, and a deep commitment to Mexico,” said Javier Barrera, vice president of strategy and human capital. “We move forward with a clear vision toward 2026: grow with purpose, expand responsibly, and generate economic value with social, cultural, and environmental impact.”

Among the upcoming openings for 2026 are resorts including Fiesta Americana Funeeq Punta Cana, and Grand Fiesta Americana Riviera Cancun. Urban openings include Live Aqua Centro Histórico, One Mazatlán Centro Histórico and, for travellers, Fiesta Inn Querétaro Aeropuerto.

The company is also opening a new property under its newest lifestyle brand, Sunvivia by Fiesta Americana. This will be a 177 room resort in Mazatlan, with accommodation in four towers, overlooking the development’s many pools and jacuzzis. “Sunvivia by Fiesta Americana expands our portfolio with a fresh, approachable brand designed for guests who wish to embrace every moment with joy and confidence,” said Enrique Calderon, the group’s vice president of hotel operations.

The lifestyle addition builds on a portfolio of brands that include Live Aqua, Grand Fiesta Americana, Curamoria Collection, Fiesta Americana, Funeeq by Fiesta Americana, The Explorean, Fiesta Inn, Gamma and One.

Posadas is a business that has been listed on the Mexican stock market since 1992, having built its business through several economic cycles. Today, the business is “focused on innovation, digital transformation, social impact, and purposeful expansion across high-growth markets”, with growth across four pillars – growth, agility, profitability, and collaborative culture.

Innovative guest experiences

The company continues to innovate, with progress both operationally, and with its guest offering. Indicative of its creative approach are Invitta, a culinary and mixology programme. This was developed by chef Gerardo Rivera to provide inspiring choices across restaurant and bar menus. Wellbeing, too, is an important trend seeing more focus from guests, and the response from Grupo Posadas has been to develop Esencia Viva, its wellness programme, launched across many of its hotel and resort properties.

With such a strong history, and a leading position in the Mexican hotel and resort space, Posadas has also taken on the responsibility of leading on other sector issues. It received the Hydro-Sustainable Hotel distinction from Fundación Helvex for its efforts to green its operations, and earned top scores in the country’s Merco 2025 reputation ranking. Posadas is also leading in people development, from literacy and vocational training, to leadership development via its ADN Posadas Leader programme.