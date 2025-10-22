Search

Geberit AquaClean at five-star Panorama Landscape Hotel Tahk, Finland

The Panorama Landscape Hotel with its ten luxurious suites is located on Tahko Hill in Finland. In addition to offering top-class cuisine and an outdoor spa, the hotel also provides maximum bathroom comfort – not least thanks to its Geberit shower toilets.

Wolf, bear and moose suites are the names of the rooms at the Panorama Landscape Hotel on Tahko Hill. It’s no wonder, given they are located on a hill in the Finnish wilderness, curving along the shore of Lake Syväri. There are ski slopes here in winter, and Tahko is popular with bikers in summer. The nearby golf courses also attract many guests.

 

Peaceful escape for the senses

However, the Panorama Landscape Hotel is not part of the tourist hustle and bustle. It is located away from the resorts – the restaurants and shops are situated on the opposite side of the lake. Perched above this spectacular area, the hotel offers views of the seemingly endless lake landscape and lush spruce forests.

The top-class restaurant and a spa at the resort make a visit to the hotel an experience for all the senses. Three saunas and five pools offer relaxation and create a deep connection to nature – since they are all located outdoors.

 

Refreshing experience with Geberit shower toilets

The ten spacious and unique suites are luxuriously furnished and designed in a typical Scandinavian style. The interiors are characterised by wooden furnishings and great attention to detail. The large windows offer the best possible views of the surrounding forests and lakes.

The shower toilets installed in all suites are also part of the amenities. The Geberit AquaClean Sela and Mera shower toilets offer a refreshing experience and the ultimate in toilet comfort.

Highlights