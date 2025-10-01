Garner: A growing hospitality brand

IHG Hotels & Resorts is continuing to grow its Garner brand in the UK&I market. IHG’s newest midscale conversion brand has seen rapid growth since its global launch in 2023, particularly in Europe—the company’s largest market—where demand for hotels in the essentials segment continues to strengthen.

A growing brand for hospitality leaders

Garner is designed to be the preferred brand for travelers of all ages who want a reliable, affordable stay. It focuses on what guests care about most: convenient locations, comfortable beds, and free Wi-Fi. Every stay includes a welcome drink and snack, known as the brand’s “refreshing moment”, plus access to fresh bean-to-cup coffee and the on-site Garner Shop.

A photo of a guest room at Garner Hotel Nottingham City Center © IHG

Backed by IHG’s global experience in the essentials segment and its track record with conversion brands, Garner has quickly gained traction with hotel owners seeking strong performance and returns. And, as the brand expands, it presents new opportunities for hotel suppliers to support consistent, high-quality guest experiences across a growing portfolio.

Joanna Kurowska, VP & Managing Director, UK and Ireland at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “Our dedicated operations and development teams work hand-in-hand on the ground to deliver a seamless, efficient value proposition for every Garner property. This includes delivering the brand’s competitive conversion cost per key, flexible design, and reduced pre-opening costs through a rapid conversion process.”

Recent openings and new signing in the UK

Garner continues to expand across the UK with one newly signed hotel and five recent openings, strengthening its presence in key city locations and offering suppliers new opportunities across a growing portfolio.

Recently Signed

Garner Hotel London Paddington – Opening in late 2026, this 149-room hotel will be Garner’s second in London. Located near Paddington Station and Hyde Park, the property will include an on-site restaurant and conference room. It is owned by Westpoint Hotel (Hyde Park) Limited and Wholebond Properties Limited.

Recently Opened

Garner Hotel Preston Samlesbury – The first Garner hotel to open in the UK&I, this 80-room property is owned by KRO Hospitality. Located near the M6, it features an on-site restaurant with locally sourced cuisine, a lounge bar, and a fitness suite.

– The first Garner hotel to open in the UK&I, this 80-room property is owned by KRO Hospitality. Located near the M6, it features an on-site restaurant with locally sourced cuisine, a lounge bar, and a fitness suite. Garner Hotel Edinburgh Haymarket – In partnership with Palm Holdings, this 195-room hotel sits opposite Haymarket Station. It offers modern rooms, on-site parking, and a partnership with local eatery Platform 5 for breakfast and guest discounts.

– In partnership with Palm Holdings, this 195-room hotel sits opposite Haymarket Station. It offers modern rooms, on-site parking, and a partnership with local eatery Platform 5 for breakfast and guest discounts. Garner Hotel Nottingham City Centre – Featuring 100 rooms, this centrally located hotel is owned by Harpine Investments Limited. It offers modernized interiors, skyline views, and easy access to Nottingham Castle, shopping, and entertainment.

– Featuring 100 rooms, this centrally located hotel is owned by Harpine Investments Limited. It offers modernized interiors, skyline views, and easy access to Nottingham Castle, shopping, and entertainment. Garner Hotel Reading City Centre – A 53-room hotel next to the Oracle shopping center and Reading Station. It includes conference space for up to 80 people and an on-site restaurant, making it ideal for business and leisure travelers.

– A 53-room hotel next to the Oracle shopping center and Reading Station. It includes conference space for up to 80 people and an on-site restaurant, making it ideal for business and leisure travelers. Garner Hotel Birmingham South East – Owned by Acocks Green Management Ltd, this 51-room property in the suburb of Acocks Green is close to Birmingham city center, NEC, and the airport. It offers on-site parking, a restaurant, bar, and lounge.

A rendering of the lobby at Garner Hotel Edinburgh – Haymarket © IHG

These properties highlight Garner’s focus on well-connected, guest-friendly locations—creating new opportunities for hotel suppliers to support consistent, quality-driven hospitality across the UK.

Since its launch in 2023, Garner has expanded quickly worldwide, with IHG’s global portfolio now including over 51 open hotels and an additional 87 in the pipeline. In the UK, 10 open and upcoming Garner hotels contribute to a broader European presence of more than 30 open properties and 37 under development.