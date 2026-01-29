Four Seasons Unveils 2026 Vision

As Four Seasons celebrates 65 years, the company isn’t slowing down. Kicking off 2026 with big milestones and even bigger ambitions, the legendary luxury brand is charting a spirited new course for its next chapter, with new hotels, residences, and experiences around the globe.

A Legacy That Keeps Growing

From one hotel in Toronto to a global portfolio of 135 hotels and resorts in 47 countries, Four Seasons has built its name on timeless values: service excellence, genuine care, and thoughtful growth. “Our strength comes from staying true to our values while growing intentionally and innovating with purpose,” says President and CEO Alejandro Reynal.

Privately held by Cascade Investment, Kingdom Holding Company, and founder Isadore Sharp’s Triples Holdings, Four Seasons continues to grow with stable, long-term partners. Reynal adds, “Our shareholders provide the steady stewardship that enables the company to think and act for the future.”

In 2026, new hotel openings will spotlight key destinations across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Cartagena will welcome a stylish revival of colonial and Beaux-Arts landmarks; Venice’s famed Hotel Danieli will open as a Four Seasons, bringing restored Gothic grandeur to the lagoon; and Gstaad will debut a refined alpine retreat. Hanoi joins the map as the brand’s first in Vietnam, while the Middle East sees fresh destinations across the Red Sea and Madinah. The brand will also return to Berlin and Rio de Janeiro while expanding in U.S. favorites like Charleston, Telluride, and Deer Valley.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Telluride © Four Seasons

Experiences That Go Beyond the Stay

Four Seasons is also setting sail—literally. The launch of Four Seasons Yacht I in 2026 will bring a new take on luxury at sea, cruising through the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and Adriatic.

Meanwhile, new multi-property journeys in Bali, Spain, and Mexico will deliver deep, locally guided immersion, proof that Four Seasons isn’t just creating places to stay, but memorable ways to explore.

Living the Four Seasons Way

With 61 residential properties across 20 countries, and more than half of future projects featuring private residences, the Four Seasons lifestyle has never been easier to call home. From Istanbul and Mumbai to Miami’s Coconut Grove, these residences combine high design, expert management, and the warmth of the brand’s signature service.

At 65, Four Seasons is redefining what it means to live, travel, and experience luxury around the world.