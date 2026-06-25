Four Seasons Signs to Open in Seville

Luxury hotel brand Four Seasons is to add to its growing presence in Spain, opening in the city of Seville.

Four Seasons Hotel Sevilla will open in 2028, taking over a landmark building in the Arenal Quarter of the city. Property investment company Blasson will be transforming the mid twentieth century property, to create a state of the art luxury hotel for the renowned brand. It builds on a brand presence with Four Seasons hotels successfully operating in Madrid, and in Mallorca.

A Heritage Conversion

“Opportunities of this scale are increasingly rare,” said Enrique Benjumea, founding partner at Blasson. “We are creating a destination that will welcome travellers to an exceptional setting that reinforces our shared commitments to sustainable tourism while showcasing the unparalleled hospitality, culinary, and wellness experiences that only Four Seasons can seamlessly deliver.”

Detailed plans are still being worked up, but the five storey property is expected to have around 55 rooms, ranging from 40 sq metres to almost three times that for the largest suites. Skyline views are promised, from open air terraces and rooftop bar and restaurant. As with any luxury Four Seasons, there will also be a spa and fitness centre, while the swimming pool will be on the roof the building.

The Seville hotel will fit into a busy opening schedule for Four Seasons. The company has just launched its Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Cartagena, landing the brand in Colombia. Coming months will see the group open Four Seasons Resort & Residences Red Sea, with 149 rooms, overlooking the Red Sea from the Saudi Arabian coast.

In Europe, a summer opening is planned for Four Seasons Resort Mykonos, along with the launch in Italy of Hotel Danieli Venezia. This 200 room property is being refurbished and repositioned as a Four Seasons property, bringing the brand to another globally important destination.

As Spain seeks to grow its tourism offer, while reacting to the challenges around over tourism, so Seville is set to benefit. Other cities, such as Barcelona, are looking to restrict further tourism growth, creating an opportunity for alternatives to promote themselves as destinations. With its own airport, and easy rapid train links to other Spanish cities such as Madrid, so Seville is responding.

Seville Responds to Growing Demand

And the city’s accommodation offering is expanding to meet that demand, across many market segments. Joining Four Seasons at the luxury end of the market is Hotel Vera Sevilla, a conversion of an old tobacco factory to create a 210 room hotel. And IHG is planning to open another heritage conversion, Kimpton Convento de San Agustin, in 2028. This hotel will be created from a former convent in the city centre.

Other offerings include Thompson Seville, which Hyatt will be opening in late 2026. The Ascott is looking to introduce its Lyf and Somerset brands into the city, part of a major new development project, Lagoon City. And Hilton has signed to open DoubleTree by Hilton Nervion in early 2028, bringing another familiar international brand to the city.