Four Seasons is Brazil bound

Four Seasons has revealed plans to open a luxury hotel in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 120 room property is set to launch in 2029.

The new hotel will enjoy an unrivalled position close to the beach, in the bustling heart of the city. This will be made possible by the conversion of the existing Hotel Marina Palace, a local landmark with a vintage facade and interiors, which will be completely transformed to create a new destination for travellers to the city.

Reviving a local landmark

Real estate asset management company Catuaí Asset will work with Four Seasons on the major refurbishment of the property. The refit will deliver a rooftop bar and pool, providing views out across the Atlantic. A signature restaurant will mix international classics with local cuisine. A major wellness facility will be included, while for those looking to enjoy Leblon beach, there will be plenty of activities to experience.

“We are excited to introduce Four Seasons to Rio de Janeiro as we continue to intentionally expand our portfolio in South America and mark our return to Brazil,” says Alejandro Reynal, the president and CEO of Four Seasons. “Together with Catuaí Asset, our shared commitment to unparalleled service, thoughtful design, and immersive guest experiences will elevate the luxury hospitality offerings in this world-renowned destination.”

The project will be a welcome injection of activity into the Rio de Janeiro hotel market. Currently, the Top Hotel Projects database lists just two other live hotel schemes in the city.

In Ipanema, the former Golden Tulip Ipanema Plaza hotel is being refurbished to create The Tryst Ipanema. An 18 storey tower, the 140 room property is set to feature a rooftop infinity pool. It will join the Tryst brand of gay luxury boutique hotels, which currently has its first hotel open in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with further projects in development in New York and Puerto Rico.

Also coming to Rio is Colline de France, a combined hotel and residence project in the Miguel Pereira district. Designs draw inspiration from French palaces of past eras, and the project is set for completion in early 2027.

For Four Seasons, this is the second time it will have a hotel in Brazil. The company previously opened in Sao Paolo, in 2018, but the hotel closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and did not subsequently relaunch under the Four Seasons brand.

Building a regional presence

The new Rio hotel will join a growing portfolio of Four Seasons hotels in the region. These include two properties in Bogota, and a hotel in Buenos Aires. In the coming months, the group will launch Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Cartagena. located on Colombia’s Caribbean coast.

Catuai Asset is a Brazilian real estate business focused on opportunities across Brazil. The company has substantial experience in retail and residential properties, and is now venturing into the luxury hotel space, with the Four Seasons Rio de Janeiro project.