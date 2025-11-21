Four Seasons builds Saudi pipeline

Luxury hotel brand Four Seasons has committed to playing a major part in the expansion of tourism in the Middle East, and notably in the Saudi Arabian market.

The group has a strong understanding of the Saudi Arabian opportunity, borne of having operated a hotel there for more than 20 years. The flagship Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre has garnered a string of accolades, while also providing a front row seat as the emirate developed its latest tourism growth plan. Four Seasons was able to negotiate and agree partnerships early, and as a result now has six new build hotels, and three residence projects lined up across Saudi Arabia.

A commitment to the Middle East

“The Middle East is central to our long-term growth strategy, and Saudi Arabia in particular offers extraordinary opportunity across culture-rich cities and transformative coastal destinations,” commented Four Seasons chief executive officer Alejandro Reynal. “We’re thoughtfully expanding our portfolio with trusted partners to deliver luxury experiences defined by authenticity, personalization and human connection.”

The committed projects include two resort properties. Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay will be developed on the northwestern coast of the country, with a strong focus on wellness and spa treatments for visiting guests.

As part of the major Red Sea Project, there will be a Four Seasons resort on the east side of Shura Island, opening in early 2026. As well as the 149 room resort hotel, there will be 31 residences, plus a ballroom and both indoor and outdoor event spaces. Guests will have the choice of swimming off the beach, or plunging into three pools.

A further hotel and residence project is under way in Jeddah. A coastal landmark, Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Jeddah at the Corniche will offer options for both short term and longer stays.

In Madinah, local developer Dar Al Omran Company will be delivering the new Four Seasons hotel, with 246 rooms. Designed by a group of some of the finest architectural and interior design firms, the operations will be led by general manager Waleed Sobhy, a 20 year veteran of the Four Seasons group.

Creating luxury hotels in heritage destinations

In Diriyah, the Four Seasons will provide a luxury retreat for those planning a trip to some of the region’s historic sights. Part of the Diriyah master development, the hotel will sit close to the UNESCO-listed At-Turaif.

Four Seasons will also have a presence at the NEOM development, in the north west of Saudi Arabia. Four Seasons Resort NEOM at Sindalah will be located on an island, offering amenities including a luxury marina and yacht club, and nine hole golf course. The hotel will feature 225 rooms and suites, planned in terraces overlooking the beach. There will also be 52 villas with up to four bedrooms each, providing flexible accommodation for families and groups.