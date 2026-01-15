Dusit Records 24 Hotel Signings in 2025, Eyes 2026 Openings

Dusit International recorded its strongest development year to date in 2025, achieving a record 24 hotel signings and expanding its global pipeline across Asia, the Middle East, and other growth markets. The performance comes as many hotel groups slow expansion amid higher development costs and changing investor priorities.

The result reflects Dusit’s focus on brand clarity, disciplined execution, and an emphasis on projects that can be brought to market efficiently. Rather than pursuing scale alone, the group continued to prioritize conversions and brownfield developments, which typically offer faster delivery timelines and earlier returns than greenfield projects.

This approach was reflected in several projects that were both signed and opened during the year, including Dusit Hotel AG Park in Chengdu, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives, and Tantawan Tented Camp in Chiang Rai.

Tantawan Tented Camp (Now Open) © Dusit International

Global Expansion and Market Firsts

Several signings in 2025 marked firsts for the group. In Indonesia, Dusit signed Kaliwatu Villas & Residences – Dusit Collection in Labuan Bajo, its first project in the country. In Japan, the group added WE Hotel – Dusit Collection, a 55-key lakeside retreat with private villas in Hokkaido.

India emerged as a major growth market, with six properties signed across Dusit Collection and Dusit Princess brands, spanning leisure destinations such as Solang and Kasol and urban centers including Kolkata, Raipur, and Bhiwadi.

The Maldives remained a key focus with the signing of Devarana – Dusit Retreat Maldives, complementing existing properties in the country. In the Middle East, Dusit expanded its presence with the signing of Dusit Hotel Al Ahsa in Saudi Arabia.

Growth also continued in the Philippines with ASAI Camaya Coast in Bataan and Dusit Hotel Greenhills Manila, while Thailand saw new signings including Dusit Suites Sriracha and the opening of Tantawan Tented Camp, aligned with Dusit’s Tree of Life sustainability framework. The group also announced its planned return to Myanmar with The Strand Hotel – Dusit Collection, Yangon, and ASAI Yangon.

These developments have brought Dusit’s active pipeline to more than 50 properties scheduled to open within the next five years.

Openings Ahead

Looking to 2026, Dusit expects one of its strongest years for openings, with projects adding more than 1,400 rooms globally, subject to market and regulatory conditions. Properties progressing toward opening include WE Hotel – Dusit Collection in Japan, several hotels in Myanmar and Saudi Arabia, and new developments in Malaysia and the Philippines.

Dusit’s global portfolio now totals 296 properties across 18 countries, spanning nine brands from lifestyle midscale to bespoke luxury.