Double deal for Delano

Ennismore has signed banner hotel deals for its Delano brand, in New York and London, building clear global momentum for the lifestyle name.

The signings come as the brand prepares to relaunch another site for Delano, the original Delano Miami Beach in Florida. And they demonstrate the first fruits of a partnership with investor Cain, which took a minority stake in Delano in 2024.

A trio of openings

The Miami Beach hotel is on target for an official reopening in early 2026. Sitting in the heart of the South Beach district, it will become so much more than a place to stay, building its position as a hub in the community with a programme of cultural events alongside its expansive hospitality offering.

With a design connecting the Art Deco roots of the property, with today’s guest needs, the hotel will offer 171 rooms and suites, including poolside bungalows and penthouse accommodation. The property will feature four restaurant and bar choices, with something for everyone, whatever their mood.

In New York, the new Delano will be created by rebranding and reimagining The Dominick, an existing hotel in a 46 storey tower in Hudson Square. Delano SoHo New York will open with 390 rooms and suites, acting as a quiet sanctuary for those in the mood for relaxation, plus a series of restaurants and event spaces ideal for interacting and making social connections.

The London property will contain the same Delano DNA, albeit in a somewhat smaller format. Sited just off Hyde Park, behind a traditional red brick and stucco facade, the new Delano London will offer just 67 guest rooms, in a property brimming with architectural heritage.

The hotel will be delivered by real estate partners Signature Developers and DCD Properties, and will be ready to launch in late 2026. Its lobby will feature a fireplace at its core, with guests invited to move on into a library and retail space beyond. A ground floor restaurant will be managed by Ennismore’s food and beverage specialists.

As Delano continues to grow, so it needs more resource. Ennismore has recently welcomed Ben Pundole to the new role of chief brand officer for Delano. His experience building and shaping innovative hospitality brands will be applied to the next phase of Delano’s growth.

Planning further growth for the Delano brand

“With the debut of Delano Dubai and the much-anticipated reopening of Miami Beach, Delano has entered a new chapter in its celebrated history,” said Sharan Pasricha, founder & Co-CEO of Ennismore. “Few hospitality brands have achieved such cultural resonance, and as we look ahead, we remain committed to protecting that legacy while evolving it for a new generation of discerning travellers.”

In addition to its upcoming launches in London and New York, Delano has another pipeline development, in Mexico. There, Delano East Cape will offer travellers a beachside resort experience in a development slated for launch in 2029. In addition to the resort property itself, the project includes plans for Delano branded residences, a further extension of the brand’s growing presence.