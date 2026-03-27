Discover the Concept Rooms at interihotel BCN25

At interihotel BCN25, two new conceptual spaces were presented as part of AMBIT’s Interiors Living Lab: the Mindful Explorer Concept Room, designed by ILV* in collaboration with Mercer Hoteles, and the Nomad’s Concept Terrace, created by PhiBa Architecture together with Medplaya. During the event, we visited both installations to learn more about the ideas and design approaches behind each project.

The Mindful Explorer Concept Room proposes an exclusive and sophisticated guest room where travellers are welcomed by a form of luxury that avoids excess and instead embraces calm, refinement and a sense of belonging. Through the integration of local art and craftsmanship, the space connects guests with its surroundings while fostering an atmosphere of wellbeing and serenity. The proposal is envisioned as a room that could be materialised at Finca Cal Duc in Alella, a property belonging to Mercer Hoteles.

Image © interihotel

The Nomad’s Concept Terrace, meanwhile, reinterprets the idea of a lazy bar through a cubist spatial language inspired by tree houses. The design unfolds across different platforms that invite guests to rest, converse or simply observe their surroundings. Its atmosphere emerges from the intersection between Arab-Andalusian tradition and the cubist abstraction of Picasso, creating an evocative environment aligned with the Mediterranean coastal destinations where Medplaya operates.

Image © interihotel

The teams behind the projects also highlighted the traveller profiles that inspired these concepts. The Mindful Explorer Concept Room responds to guests with refined sensibilities who value understated luxury, appreciate attention to detail and seek singular, memorable experiences. Meanwhile, the Nomad’s Concept Terrace aligns with a younger generation of travellers looking for enjoyable, experience-driven stays, a profile that Medplaya is targeting in one of its upcoming hotels on the Costa del Sol.

Image © interihotel

Image © interihotel

The designers also highlighted the products contributed by several brands present at interihotel. Among the AMBIT partners involved in the Mindful Explorer Concept Room were Ambiazza, Blasco&Vila, Casual, Cosentino, Danyé, Finsa, Gofi, Grohe, J&T BCN, Kave Home, Riel Chyc, Roca, Rojas Contract, Simon, Stora and Viccarbe.

For the Nomad’s Concept Terrace, participating partners included Agora, Ambiazza, Bambo Blau, Bariperfil, Cosentino, Danyé, Estiluz, Fama Solutions, Gancedo, Hobby Flower, Kave Home, Mobliberica, Musola, Roca and Rols. The organisation would like to thank all these companies for their collaboration and involvement in the development of the Concept Rooms.

You can explore the Mindful Explorer & the Nomad’s Concept Terrace spaces through a 3D tour and access the complete list of products on hicontract.com/mindful-explorer and hicontract.com/nomads-concept.