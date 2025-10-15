interihotel BCN25 presents the latest innovations in hospitality design

interihotel, Europe’s leading event for hotel and restaurant design, brings together architects, interior designers, hoteliers and brands every year to explore how design defines the guest experience. In this context, the Interiors Living Lab has established itself as an innovation project promoted by AMBIT Cluster, whose objective is to investigate the influence of interior design on guest behaviour and generate knowledge applicable to the sector. This project consists of the following spaces:

Concept Rooms Lab

This edition will feature two new Concept Rooms developed jointly by prestigious interior design studios and renowned hotel chains. Each of these spaces proposes an alternative model of hospitality, with designs that respond to the needs of today’s travellers: from well-being and sustainability to hyper-personalisation of the experience. Visitors will be able to physically tour the spaces and see first-hand how the studios have brought the concepts proposed by the hotel chains to life. The studios and chains responsible for the Concept Rooms at interihotel BCN25 are as follows:

Mindful Explorer Concept Room : Designed by ILV* studio and inspired by Mercer Hotels , this is an exclusive and sophisticated room with a calm atmosphere that conveys serenity and elegance. Here, travellers will feel welcomed by a luxury that eschews ostentation while providing a sense of belonging through local art and craftsmanship.

Nomad’s Concept Terrace : Designed by PhiBa Architecture and inspired by Medplaya , this Concept Bar redefines the idea of inhabiting collective space. Here, the social ritual of gathering merges with the constructive logic of a modular system that revolves around an unconventional bar: a discreet but vital core that serves the environment rather than dominating it.

Image © interihotel

Xperience Lab

A space where interihotel visitors can discover, explore and experience the emerging technologies that are transforming product and space design in the hospitality sector. A laboratory where they can test, visualise and create first-hand. The Xperience Lab will allow attendees to interact with digital tools such as mixed reality, video projection and solutions based on generative artificial intelligence, which open up new possibilities for visualising projects and improving design processes. At interihotel BCN25, it will be structured into three areas:

XR Zone : a conceptual space where, using The Virtual Layer demonstrator, visitors can experiment with Mixed Reality technology applied to interior design for hospitality projects. Thanks to optical viewing glasses with spatial positioning, visitors can view full-scale products from Kriskadecor, Kave Home, Estiluz and Niessen in photorealistic detail, exploring their different configurations, finishes and locations within the actual physical space.

GenAI Zone : A space that invites visitors to interact with the most advanced Generative Artificial Intelligence tools, transforming their ideas into immediate and personalised visualisations using the Generative Cube and GenDesign 5.0 demonstrators. Generative Cube is an immersive environment where visitors can transform an existing hospitality space in real time using Generative Artificial Intelligence. The experience allows them to quickly modify the equipment and configuration of the space, controlling its composition by selecting specific products. GenDesign 5.0, meanwhile, offers an environment consisting of two interactive digital totems where visitors can generate interior design scenes and product proposals by combining creative inputs and real data.

Matchpoint Zone : visitors will find an active and accessible environment where informal but strategic meetings take place between technology providers and design professionals. Through a series of elevator pitch-style micro-presentations, you will be able to access key information about emerging technologies and discover real-life examples of their application in current interior design and hospitality projects.

Image © interihotel

Materials Lab

The Materials Lab will host the exhibition “Conscious Materiality,” curated by Matter Group, a proposal that invites us to rethink contemporary materiality from a critical, ethical, and sustainable perspective. interihotel is providing a specific exhibition space to host this show, conceived as a meeting point for reflection and dialogue on the origin, impact, and life cycle of materials in architecture and interior design.

The selection brings together circular, healthy, and innovative materials aligned with the needs of hospitality projects, offering professionals an updated vision of solutions that combine performance, aesthetics, and environmental responsibility.

Image © interihotel

Craft Lab

New for this edition, interihotel introduces Craft Lab, a new space dedicated to exploring how new forms of craftsmanship can be integrated into the design of a hotel or restaurant. This decision not only contributes to the uniqueness of the spaces, but also connects them with local cultures, turning hospitality environments into champions of contemporary craftsmanship.

The Craft Lab will host the exhibition ‘Towards a New Spatial Articulation’, which addresses the transformative capacity that certain manifestations of contemporary craftsmanship can have on spaces. All this through a selection of creators whose proposals stem from individuality and a search for connection with the environment, using materials and techniques such as experimental ceramics, natural fibres, sculptures and textile fibres.

More information and registrations at interihotel.com