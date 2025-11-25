Search

Design and comfort with Geberit AquaClean Alba @Hotel Skipr, Antwerp

If you're traveling smart and stopping in Antwerp, you can't miss the Hotel Skipr. High comfort, top design, and local color are available here at an affordable price, and the rooms even have shower toilets.

The Van Weert family from Antwerp saw an opportunity and seized it. They wanted to open an independent hotel in the heart of the city, near the river Scheldt, where the port and the old town are both within easy reach. And they wanted to appeal to discerning travelers: people who are looking for comfort and design at an affordable price.

 

Warm, modern design

And that’s exactly what happened. The design is modern and minimalist, yet inviting, warm, and high-quality. This creates a calm, relaxed atmosphere in the rooms and the lobby, where guests can linger over coffee or breakfast. The hotel’s color scheme is dominated by warm, earthy tones of brown and beige. Combined with the warm lighting, travelers immediately feel at home here.

The hotel offers 53 rooms in three different categories. These rooms are characterized not only by their design, but also by their high level of comfort. An essential part of this are Geberit AquaClean Alba shower toilets, which are installed in all bathrooms.

 

Small investment, big upgrade

AquaClean Alba offers the most important functions of a shower toilet and is available at a modest additional cost compared to a conventional toilet. This represents a small additional investment for a hotel, but one that significantly enhances comfort levels.

Added to this is the minimalist design: AquaClean Alba looks like a conventional toilet and impresses with its elegant, timeless design. This means it can be integrated into virtually any hotel design. It’s a smart solution for smart travelers.

Learn more about AquaClean Alba.

