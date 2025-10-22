Club Med updates on expansion

In its 75th year, the Club Med brand is pushing ahead with global expansion, not only building new resorts, but upgrading its existing portfolio.

The company reported a strong performance for the first half of 2025, with a 7% rise in business volume at its mountain resorts, supported by a 6% increase in average day rate. The group’s upscale properties, under its Exclusive Collection, also saw a similar uplift in ADR.

Building on a strong base

The improvement into 2025 came off a strong 2024, a year when the brand welcomed over 1.5 million guests to its properties, of which 75% were international arrivals. Alongside its milestone anniverary celebrations, Club Med also set forth plans for further expansion across North America, South Africa, Asia, and Europe.

“Club Med delivered a strong performance in the first half of 2025, reflecting the successful execution of its premium, all-inclusive strategy and the unwavering commitment of our teams worldwide,” said Club Med’s new president, Stephane Maquaire. “Forward bookings for the rest of the year and into 2026 show continued momentum in an uncertain environment, supported by robust demand for mountain destinations and upscale experiences.”

At Club Med Punta Cana, the brand’s flagship north American resort, there are major renovations to ensure the property remains an attractive destinations for thrill and chill seekers alike, reinforcing the brand’s all-inclusive offering. Accommodation, restaurants and social spaces have all undergone a refresh, to designs by award winning designers GG&Grace International.

The resort leads on sustainability, notably sourcing produce from local farmers. The resort’s design maximises natural shading and cooling, to reduce the need for air conditioning, while using timber and recyclable materials for the resort’s structural elements.

Club Med is also branching out into new territories, and in 2026 will open its first property in South Africa. Not only will this be a first in the country, it will also be the testbed for a new concept, of a two centre resort.

Combining sand, sea and safari

The main property, with 411 rooms, will occupy a beachside location along South Africa’s Dolphin Coast. With four pools, and the brand’s first ever surf school, there will be plenty to occupy guests. But for the really adventurous, there is access to the Mpilo Safari Lodge, an inland base from which to enjoy a game reserve experience, with the opportunity to see lions, leopards, elephants, rhinos and Cape buffalo close up. Guests will be able to book one of 75 premium safari tents, ensuring a degree of luxury in the wilderness – and an unforgettable form of sightseeing.

From its humble beginnings in 1950, when Frenchman Gerard Blitz came up with the all-inclusive holiday concept, to today, Club Med has become truly global. The brand now operates more than 70 premium mountain and seaside resorts, across North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Whether snow or surf, sporting thrillseekers will find themselves plenty of options, if they want an all-inclusive action holiday at a Club Med destination.