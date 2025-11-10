City Express comes to Asia Pacific

Marriott International, Inc. has announced an agreement with Pacifica Hotels G.K. to introduce the City Express by Marriott brand to Japan through the conversion of two existing Osaka properties. Following full rebranding, the hotels are expected to reopen in 2026 as City Express by Marriott Osaka Namba South and City Express by Marriott Osaka Shin-Imamiya, marking the brand’s first presence in the Asia Pacific region.

City Express by Marriott is designed for value-conscious travelers seeking modern, reliable, and accessible accommodations across urban and emerging markets. Emphasizing simplicity and consistency, the brand caters to both business and leisure guests with streamlined services and spaces that prioritize comfort and functionality.

Strategic growth in Japan’s midscale segment

Shawn Hill, Chief Development Officer for Asia Pacific excluding China at Marriott International, said the agreement reflects Marriott’s continued strategic expansion across the region. “We are pleased to once again collaborate with Pacifica Hotels G.K. and its investor AB Capital to bring City Express by Marriott to Japan, which is also expected to mark the brand’s debut in Asia Pacific,” Hill said.

Seth Sulkin, CEO of Pacifica Hotels G.K. and its subsidiary Shin Imamiya Hospitality, said the new hotels aim to meet rising demand for quality stays at accessible prices. “With hotel rates rising rapidly across Japan, we see a huge opportunity to offer guests a quality stay at a reasonable price with City Express by Marriott,” he said. “These hotels will give travelers the opportunity to discover the vibrant area south of Namba, where we see strong potential and growing demand.”

Alan Kam, Founder and CEO of AB Capital, noted that the partnership aligns with the company’s investment vision for Osaka. “Through this agreement with Marriott, we are transforming these assets into a globally recognized brand that addresses a growing demand for accessible, high-quality accommodations,” Kam said.

Hotels designed for connectivity and comfort

City Express by Marriott Shin-Imamiya : A nine-story, 100-room property located in Haginochaya, Nishinari-ku, directly adjacent to Shin-Imamiya Station, providing convenient access to the JR Osaka Loop Line, Nankai Main Line, and Osaka Metro.

: A nine-story, 100-room property located in Haginochaya, Nishinari-ku, directly adjacent to Shin-Imamiya Station, providing convenient access to the JR Osaka Loop Line, Nankai Main Line, and Osaka Metro. City Express by Marriott Osaka Namba South: A 14-story, 143-room hotel in Hanazono-kita, Nishinari-ku, adjacent to Hanazonochō Station on the Osaka Metro Yotsubashi Line, offering easy access to central Osaka via National Route 26.

Guest Room at City Express by Marriott Osaka Namba South © Marriott International, Inc.

Both hotels will be located within mixed retail, residential, and commercial neighborhoods near major attractions including Abeno Harukas, Tennoji, Namba, Dotonbori, Shinsaibashi, Osaka Dome, and Osaka Castle Park. Each property will also provide direct connectivity to Kansai International Airport via the Nankai Main Line.

With the introduction of City Express by Marriott to Osaka, Marriott International continues to diversify its regional portfolio, offering travelers a new midscale option that combines value, comfort, and the advantages of the Marriott Bonvoy network.

Marriott International, Inc., headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, operates a portfolio of more than 9,700 properties across over 30 leading brands in 143 countries and territories.