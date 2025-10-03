Citadines hits growth milestone

Ascott has passed a significant milestone in the expansion of its Citadines extended stay brand, which now has more than 200 buildings open around the globe.

Through autumn 2025, the upper midscale brand reached 205 sites operating or signed into the pipeline, with around 35,000 studios and apartments in total. Following a brand refresh three years back, the brand has accelerated its signings and openings in key regional markets.

A refreshed, reinvigorated brand

Following the updating of the brand, Citadines has signed over 50 new sites, with an increasing number of these being conversions from other aparthotel brands. In fact, in 2025, over 60% of new signings were conversions, delivering a swift turnaround for properties and driving growth momentum. Holding the record for fastest rebrand is Citadines Antasari Jakarta, opened just three weeks from signing, and Citadines City Centre Liverpool, with a three month transformation ahead of opening in June 2025.

As well as conversions, Ascott has been driving franchise deals too. Currently, there are 15 franchised Citadines properties, and this category is one that is expected to grow in future. Franchising is particularly popular in China, where four out of five Citadines sites signed so far in 2025 have signed under franchise agreements, adding properties in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Wuxi and Xi’an.

“Citadines is now Ascott’s largest brand, and one of our fastest growing,” said Ascott chief commercial officer Tan Bee Lent. “Along with its expansion, we are evolving the brand to meet the needs of loyal guests who increasingly blur the lines between work, leisure and discovery.” Updates include convertible room elements, a cafe style check-in, and programming to support wellness and ways to explore a destination.

Since 2004, the Citadines brand has been part of the Capitaland empire. The business sits within the Ascott hospitality division, and was originally a brand with a distinctly European orientation. Since acquisition, the brand has expanded globally and today over two thirds of the portfolio is in Asia Pacific, with 20% in Europe and growth into the Middle East and Africa.

The brand’s opening pipeline to the end of 2026 adds up to no less than 20 properties. These include Citadines on the Pier in Hobart, Australia plus other Asian arrivals Citadines Due Aston Phnom Penh, and in the Philippines, Citadines Paragon Davao.

A strong opening pipeline in new markets

Growth in China continues, with Citadines Hongkou Plaza in Shanghai, and Citadines Huada Guangzhou. In Indonesia, a new arrival will be Citadines Connect West Surabaya. Meanwhile in north Africa the brand will be opening Citadines Racine Casablanca, adding to a portfolio in the country that already includes locations in Tangier and Marrakesh, plus Citadines Almaz Casablanca, which opened in early 2025.

As well as the classic city centre locations, ideal for business travellers, Citadines is also growing in resort destinations. Citadines Selavia Phi Quoc in Vietnam, for example, is being developed on a beachfront site, with 348 units opening in 2027. And Citadines Mactan Cebu Resort in the Philippines, following with a 2028 launch will feature 303 apartments in a development with swimming pools on the roof and overlooking the beach.