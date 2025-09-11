Banyan Group celebrates 100th hotel opening

Banyan Group has launched a promotional 100 days of celebrations, ahead of the launch of its 100th hotel in the portfolio.

The celebrations have been kicked off with 100 Journeys – a global celebration of shared stories, personal discoveries, and lasting impacts. There will also be a campaign of 100 Discoveries, a curated collection of experiences at each of the group’s hotels.

Connecting guests with communities

These will include everything from pottery making and cookery, to exploring local landmarks, and practicing meditation. Every experience is designed to elevate the guest experience, linking them culturally to their location and inspiring them to reflect in new ways.

“As we celebrate the grand opening of our 100th property later in November, 100 Journeys reflects how far we’ve come and how we’ve grown,” said Ren Yung Ho, deputy chief executive at Banyan Group. “It’s a tribute to the communities that shaped us and a promise to continue creating meaningful, place-led experiences that stay with our guests long after the journey ends.”

The 100th hotel, Mandai Rainforest Resort has been designed from the outset to be in harmony with nature, from its organic architectural forms, to its modest environmental footprint. Designed around existing mature trees, it features 338 rooms, with accommodation in elevated wings that draw inspiration from the layers of the rainforest.

Guests arriving at the resort are met by two towering trees, a Rain Tree and an Indian Beech, setting the scene for a stay deep in the natural world. Bespoke furniture has been specified by designers WOW Architects, making the most of upcycled wood. For those seeking premium accommodation, there are 24 individual tree houses, each having its own private patio that appears to hover in the trees.

The resort takes its environmental responsibilities seriously. Rainwater is collected for flushing systems, natural ventilation is encouraged, while each room has an interactive display encouraging guests to moderate their energy use. This will be the first Super Low Energy rated resort under Singapore’s Green Mark Platinum scheme.

The group will soon be past its 100 hotel milestone, as its significant pipeline includes a good number of upcoming hotels and resorts, with China a major market for expansion. Among those currently under construction are Banyan Tree Emei Mountain in Sichuan and the 200 room Banyan Tree Nanxi, along with a new hotel in Guangzhou and one in Zhejiang.

Branching out in new directions

In the Americas, Banyan Tree Illa Bahamas is nearing completion, on the island of Bimini. The resort will feature overwater bungalows, a first for the destination.

The group is also expanding its business into the branded residence space. Banyan Tree Residences Manila Bay will have 334 units, and is due to open in early 2028, offering a stylish place to stay with infinity pools, and a rooftop garden.