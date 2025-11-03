Backing for Lanserhof’s wellness resorts

​​Two key backers have made a strategic investment in Austrian wellness resort business Lanserhof, supporting further expansion.

The move comes as wellness and health tourism grow from being super niche plays, to gaining wider acceptance. Lanserhof is one of the leaders in spreading knowledge of preventative medicine, and ways to improve longevity. The aim is to build the European brand into a business with global presence.

Support for international expansion

A total of EUR95 million has been put up by the backers. They are led by AltamarCAM Partners, a worldwide private equity investor based in Madrid. Alongside them is King Street Capital Management, a business that takes stakes in a range of alternative investments. Also committing funds is Manuel Puig, vice chairman of beauty group Puig.

“This will strengthen our presence in Europe while expanding our footprint into new regions globally where demand for high-quality preventive health and longevity solutions is accelerating,” said Lanserhof CEO Dr. Christian Harisch.

In business for more than 40 years, Lanserhof Group has established a range of fasting and detoxing programmes. The Lanserhof Concept is guided by an interdisciplinary team and underpinned by scientifically advanced diagnostics, aiming to deliver lasting well‑being, and vibrant health outcomes for its guests and clients.

Currently, the business operates three luxury health resorts in Lans, Austria, and in the German destinations of Tegernsee and Sylt. The Lans resort first opened in 1984, and is set among rolling Alpine hills, promising guests the opportunity to reconnect with nature, and enjoy one of a range of treatment regimes, across detoxing, weight loss, hormone balancing, and improving mental health. Guests book programmes for a minimum seven days.

According to wellness specialist RLA Global, the latest trend in the wellness niche is a shift “from excess to essence – guests now value meaningful experiences over material opulence.” Consumers are seeking out destinations and resorts with a sympathetic design and location, and asking for evidence-based treatments that are delivered in a tailored way and which support longer term lifestyle improvements.

The German resorts followed, with the Tegernsee facility built in the foothills of the Bavarian Alps. In contrast, Lanserhof Sylt is by the Wadden Sea, located among the sand dunes in the extreme north of Germany.

Already planned for the next step in Lanserhof’s growth is a new hotel and resort inside the Finca Cortesin resort near Marbella, the group’s first presence in Spain. The project has already received backing from AltamarCAM, and is expected to open in 2027.

A new resort in Spain

“Since we first partnered with Lanserhof over two years ago to build the Lanserhof Marbella, we have been impressed with Lanserhof’s concept, brand recognition and team,” said Fernando Olaso, chairman of real estate at AltamarCAM. “We believe Lanserhof has strong potential to benefit from the growing global demand for longevity, and preventive wellness solutions.”

The company says it will open a number of other locations by 2030. The group is also planning to launch its own range of branded nutrition products, and a range of health-focused cosmetics.