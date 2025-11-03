Autograph Collection expands to Maldives

Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio, has announced the opening of The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection, marking the brand’s debut in the Maldives. Located in the Gaafu Alifu Atoll, approximately 90 minutes by seaplane from Malé, the resort introduces a modern interpretation of refined individuality across two private islands surrounded by coral gardens and turquoise lagoons.

Inspired by the myth of Alcyone, The Halcyon’s name symbolizes a “halcyon” period of peace and calm. The design draws from the legacy of 19th-century explorer H.C.P. Bell and reflects a balance between heritage and discovery. “The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives exemplifies the Autograph Collection ethos of individuality and immersive storytelling,” said Gautam Bhandari, Senior Vice President, Hotel Development & Operations for Singapore & Maldives, Marriott International.

Design, villas, and butler service

The resort’s architecture mirrors the rhythm of the Maldivian seascape, with open spaces, natural materials, and a palette of grey-blues and organic textures connecting interiors to the surrounding ocean. Handcrafted details inspired by island traditions emphasize simplicity and stillness.

The property includes 38 private villas ranging from 220 to over 1,250 square meters—among the largest in the region. Accommodation options include island villas with direct beach access, overwater villas with steps into the lagoon, two-bedroom ocean villas for families or groups, and The Halcyon Grand Estate, a three-bedroom residence with a rooftop terrace and private lagoon access. Each villa features a private infinity pool and interiors that highlight the island’s maritime heritage.

Overwater Retreat Master Bedroom © Marriott International, Inc.

Guests are paired with a dedicated Halcyon Butler who manages every aspect of the stay—from curated itineraries and marine excursions to bespoke dining and wellness experiences. Services include personalized yoga sessions, spa treatments, and milestone celebration coordination.

Culinary and wellness experiences

Dining at The Halcyon focuses on storytelling through flavor. The resort’s main venues include Thari, offering international and island-inspired cuisine; Yuzu, which blends Peruvian and Japanese influences; The Firepit, serving flame-grilled specialties; and Yapa Sunset Bar, known for creative cocktails and sashimi. The Bell Bar, named after H.C.P. Bell, highlights rare spirits and crafted cocktails.

The Firepit © Marriott International, Inc.

Private dining options include beachfront dinners, overwater pavilions, and champagne sandbank experiences accessible by private boat.

The resort’s Halcyon Spa and wellness programs emphasize harmony with nature, offering yoga, sound therapy, and customized well-being itineraries that integrate nutrition, movement, and rest.

Exploration and connection

Guests can participate in curated experiences led by marine experts, including snorkeling, diving, traditional line fishing, and coral planting. A supervised children’s program combines play with environmental education through marine biology and eco-focused activities.

The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection, participates in Marriott Bonvoy®, allowing members to earn and redeem points across Marriott’s global portfolio of more than 30 brands and 340 Autograph Collection properties in over 50 countries.