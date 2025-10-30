Ascott expands in Europe

The Ascott has signed no less than seven new properties across Europe, expanding its extended stay and co-living accommodation brands including Citadines, Crest, Lyf, Somerset and the Unlimited Collection.

The growth builds on a strong presence in other regions of the world, notably Asia Pacific, where Ascott is part of the Hong Kong-based Capitaland group. The signings were revealed as the group officially opened its latest Lyf project, in the Gambetta district of Paris.

Hubs in Austria and Spain

The new properties are in two tranches, one in Seville, and the other in Vienna. Together, they will add close to 1,100 units to the portfolio, taking the group’s European presence to 64 properties across 26 cities in 10 countries.

In Vienna, five signings are with an existing property partner, VIE Trust Real Estate Group. Building on the success to date of Citadines South Vienna, Lyf Schonbrunn Vienna and Somerset Schonbrunn Vienna, they will add 750 units in the city region. A second, 150 unit Lyf property will the first to open in the city’s 15th district, in late 2026.

In Spain, Ascott has teamed up with developer Forty Management SA to launch properties in Seville. The pair are already working together in Bucharest, where Forty manages a Crest Collection branded property. Now, they will add to the partnership with two blocks that are part of the much larger Lagoon City Seville project, a resort development around a man-made lagoon.

Lagoon City will deliver the beaches that landlocked Seville lacks, along with a convention centre and residential areas. Forty will deliver a 250-unit lyf and a 120-unit Somerset, expected to open in late 2028. The additions will be a major step forward in Spain for Ascott, which to date has just one Spanish property, Citadines Ramblas Barcelona.

The Lyf brand is building considerable momentum in Europe, and already has a pipeline of four properties due to launch in 2026. As well as a second property in Vienna, there will be three additions in the UK. Lyf Chelsea London will be a conversion of the 232 room Stamford Bridge Hotel alongside Chelsea soccer club. Later in 2026, Lyf projects in Manchester and Glasgow will also be completed.

Refreshing the hotel offer

Ascott is also growing its hotel brand, the Unlimited Collection, across Europe. From a debut in Edinburgh in 2024, with the opening of the Mount Royal Hotel, it has added the 136 room Temple Bar Hotel in Dublin through summer 2025. Before the year end, a third property will launch, the Grand Hotel Leicester. This Art Deco landmark will have 104 rooms, while its historic ballroom, the Kings Hall, has space for up to 300 guests.

The group is also working through a refresh of its Citadines aparthotel properties. Refurbishments in Les Halles Paris, London Covent Garden and Berlin have been completed. Now, the Citadines in Republique, Paris will be upgraded by the year end, at which point refits will begin at Citadines Part-Dieu Lyon and Citadines Bastille Gare de Lyon Paris.