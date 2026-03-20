Ascend Collection Surpasses 500 Hotel Milestone

Ascend Collection, the upscale soft brand from Choice Hotels International, has surpassed 500 open properties, marking a key milestone for the brand as it continues to expand its portfolio of distinctive, locally inspired hotels. Recent openings, including The Harrison Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, and The Gould Hotel in Seneca Falls, New York, highlight the brand’s focus on individuality and guest experience.

New Openings Reflect Local Character

The Harrison Hotel brings a refreshed boutique stay to Downtown Hollywood, Florida. The 95-room property sits in the city’s historic arts and entertainment district between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, offering convenient access to major transportation hubs including Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport and nearby cruise ports. Guests have access to premium bedding, complimentary WiFi and hot breakfast, an outdoor pool, fitness center, on-site dining, a poolside bar, and flexible meeting space totaling 2,500 square feet.

In New York’s Finger Lakes region, The Gould Hotel combines more than a century of history with modern updates. Originally opened in 1920, the restored 48-room hotel is located next to the Women’s Rights National Historical Park and within walking distance of local shops, museums, and canal paths. Interiors feature hardwood floors and historic design elements, complemented by amenities such as complimentary breakfast and a fitness center.

Growth Momentum and Expansion Plans

The 500-hotel milestone reflects strong demand for experience-driven stays and validates the brand’s soft brand approach. Ascend Collection properties are designed to reflect their local communities while offering the amenities and flexibility expected by upscale travelers.

The brand continues to grow, with a pipeline of 70 properties as of early March. Upcoming openings are planned in key U.S. markets such as Flagstaff, Anaheim, and Miami, alongside international expansion.

Recent international developments include entry into Poland, the addition of six properties in Canada, and expansion into Chile. The brand is also preparing to debut in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve and has established a long-term agreement with SSAW Hotels & Resorts in China that will add more than 9,500 rooms.

This growth is complemented by momentum in Radisson Individuals, Choice Hotels’ upper upscale soft brand, with new projects underway in Savannah and Nashville. Both brands offer hotel owners the ability to maintain independent identities while benefiting from Choice Hotels’ distribution, technology, and loyalty platform.