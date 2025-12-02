Search

Arora announces 102 Petty France acquisition

The Arora Group secures 102 Petty France and prepares big plans to reshape this landmark London site

The Arora Group has marked a major moment in its growth journey with the completion of its acquisition of 102 Petty France, a sizeable freehold of more than half a million square feet in the heart of London. Located right next to St. James’s Park and surrounded by some of the UK’s most important governmental and commercial institutions, the property offers the Group a rare chance to reimagine a landmark location.

A strategic step forward

Described by Arora as far more than just another transaction, the purchase represents a significant milestone in the evolution of the Group’s portfolio. The acquisition also signals confidence in the strength and long-term potential of the London property market.

Founder and Chairman Surinder Arora said, “The completion of the 102 Petty France acquisition is a moment of great pride for the entire Group. This is a highly strategic purchase that is central to our vision for growth and innovation. It reinforces our commitment to investing in best-in-class real estate in prime locations.”

Arora announces 102 Petty France acquisition © Arora Group

With 102 Petty France’s prominent footprint and location, the company sees exceptional opportunity ahead. Surinder added, “We believe this location, coupled with the Arora Group’s expertise, presents a unique opportunity to deliver a truly exceptional project that will contribute positively to the Westminster landscape and wider London market.”

Plans on the horizon

In the months ahead, Arora will work closely with relevant stakeholders as its vision takes shape, aiming to deliver a project that sets new standards of quality and design.

The acquisition also strengthens the Group’s broader strategy. Since 1999, the Arora Group has grown its reputation through careful project management across its property, construction, and hotel divisions. Today it manages a diverse collection of flagship assets across major UK business hubs, partnering with globally recognized brands and focusing on sustainable, high-quality growth.

